Walter Reed hosts Annual Summer Safety Day

Photo By Roan Smith | U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jan Oseguera attempts to walk a straight line while wearing goggles simulating intoxication at the Annual Summer Safety Day event at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on June 6, 2025. The event provides essential tips for staying safe and healthy during the summer months. (DOD photo by Roan Smith)

By Bernard S. Little

WRNMMC Office of Command Communications



In the courtyard in front of Walter Reed’s Roosevelt Pavilion on June 6, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Jan Oseguera attempted to walk a straight line while wearing goggles simulating intoxication. Despite his efforts, the task proved insurmountable.



This was just one of several activities offered to the scores of people who attended the medical center’s Summer Safety Day, held annually to provide staff, patients and visitors tips to help prevent injuries and illnesses that can come with the increase in temperature.



“We’re here to provide information to the Walter Reed team to keep them and others safe, on duty and off,” said Chris Davies, chief of Occupational Safety at Walter Reed. Participants included Walter Reed, Naval Support Activity Bethesda (NSAB), county, and state agencies.



“Having the opportunity to visit the different tables to learn about patient safety, preventative medicine, occupational safety, environmental health and behavioral health, just to name a few resources available on campus, is priceless. I look forward to the Summer Safety Fair annually as it is a reminder that although we should have daily safe practices there are a few specific things that we should pay extra attention to during the summer,” said Sonja Simzak, health outreach coordinator at Walter Reed.



A lack of situational awareness and complacency are frequently the causes of numerous on- and off-duty accidents, Davies and other safety representatives at the event explained. That’s why tasks that may even seem mundane should be performed with caution. This includes with mowing the lawn, motorcycle riding, or even playing sports, when safety officials advise to wear protective eye googles, forego open-toed shoes, and use hearing protective and head gear.



Sun protection is also important not only during the summer, but year-round. U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Dr.) Russell Newkirk, a Walter Reed dermatologist, recommends using broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF30 or greater, wearing sun protection, and seeking shade during peak sun hours to help reduce the risk of skin damage, skin cancer and even heat injuries.



People are also encouraged to stay hydrated by drinking at least eight glasses of water daily, especially if working or exercising outdoors to prevent heat injuries. People can also hydrate with electrolyte solutions as the temperature rises and outdoor activities increase.



Christopher Walton, safety manager for U.S. Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command, stressed that people should use proper protective gear while motorcycling and biking, including wearing a helmet, eye protection, and covering arms, legs and feet. He also cautioned that more than 10,000 people are killed annually in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in the United States, and to highlight the dangers of drunk driving, he offered people the opportunity to navigate a peddle go-cart along a course and attempt to walk a straight line while wearing impairment goggles.



Other safety tips offered at the event urged people to never swim alone; wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts, and DEET-based insect repellent when going into areas with tall grass or while camping and hiking to help prevent vector-borne illnesses; never use fireworks; and always be vigilant when grilling.