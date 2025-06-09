Cyber Tatanka exercise hones cyber warrior skills, bolsters global cyber defense

Airmen from the 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, recently participated in Exercise Cyber Tatanka, a cybersecurity training event held at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska. The exercise, hosted by the Nebraska National Guard, brought together over 200 cyber professionals from across the U.S. and allied partner nations, including Chile, Tanzania, and the Czech Republic.



The 132d Wing’s cyber specialists worked alongside military, civilian, and international counterparts to simulate and respond to real-world cyber threats affecting critical infrastructure, government systems, and industry networks. The training emphasized rapid coordination in the face of hostile digital activity, testing both defensive operations and interagency communication.



“The key thing we’ve been able to accomplish in this exercise is practicing and employing our investigation and response methods in cyber security incidents,” said Tech. Sgt. Derek Zobler, an all-source analyst with the 168th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard. “It gives us the chance to collaborate with our allies and industry leaders in a high-stakes environment. Cyber Tatanka strengthens our partnerships and our ability to defend against increasingly complex threats.”



A key element of the cyber exercise was to conduct “live fire” within a Virtual Training Environment and preparatory academic coursework to prepare for simulated scenario driven cyber-attacks that require implementation of incident response plans and coordination of efforts, both technical and administrative.



“The partnership of the military and civilian teams through IRT (Innovation Readiness Training) has been a tremendous asset for us,” said Timothy Pospisil, director of corporate security for Nebraska Power District and director of the Cyber Tatanka exercise. “This is why Cyber Tatanka happens, this is why we want this mission to be successful. Not only to defend networks but more importantly how to be ready to respond to incidents that will inevitably happen.”



Representatives from Chile, Tanzania, and the Czech Republic actively contributed to the exercise, building on long-standing international defense relationships. The Czech Armed Forces’ participation reflects a long-standing State Partnership Program (SPP) with the Nebraska National Guard, while Chile and Tanzania’s inclusion marks growing global cooperation in cyberspace.



“There’s a ton of overlap when it comes to handling incident response,” said Zobler. “No matter if it’s an industry or allied nation partner, as soon as we realize we have the same background of knowledge and expertise, we instantly speak the same language and have the same concerns about the organizations we’re trying to protect.”



Industry partners played key roles in shaping the exercise, offering insight into the private sector’s cybersecurity challenges and mitigation strategies. This unique opportunity allowed service members and civilians a chance to train in a joint environment, enhance readiness, build partnerships, and provide key services with lasting benefits to the community.



Cyber Tatanka demonstrated how military, civilian, and international cooperation can significantly improve readiness and resilience in the digital domain.



Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) is a collaborative program that leverages military contributions and community resources to multiply value and cost savings for participants. Communities typically provide materials and basic services while military units contribute personnel and training resources. IRT missions produce mission ready forces, civil-military partnerships, and stronger communities.

