Cornerstone of society: LRAFB honors Daniel Gray

Daniel Gray, Jacksonville Community Council president, was presented with the Cornerstone Award by Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, at the Jacksonville Community Center, June 17, 2025.



The Cornerstone Award was created to honor a prominent civic leader who exemplifies outstanding service and commitment to the men and women of Little Rock Air Force Base and continues to strengthen the base’s foundation.



From 2022 to 2025, Gray served on the Community Council, investing his time and efforts to strengthen the partnership between the installation and the surrounding community.



“Mr. Daniel Gray displayed unending commitment and support to Little Rock AFB through decades of continuing service to military members and their families, ” said Davies.



As the grandson of one of Little Rock AFB’s founding fathers and the son of a previous Cornerstone Award recipient and honorary commander, Gray carries on a legacy of multigenerational support for the installation and its mission.



Throughout his tenure, Gray led efforts across Little Rock AFB to build meaningful connections between Airmen and the local community.



“If you look at what he has accomplished since 2022 in this position, it has been the most productive couple of years in the recent history of this body,” said Davies. “From severe weather responses and coordination, to the Thunder Over the Rock air show in 2023.”



During the 2023 air show weekend, Team Little Rock welcomed more than 277,000 visitors. As part of the event, Gray worked with base leadership to coordinate a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fair that drew more than 500 students from across central Arkansas.

Most recently, Gray played a key role in securing community support for the Herk Nation Legacy Monument, located in Heritage Park. The monument honors former Herk Nation Airmen who have achieved the highest levels of military service and preserves their legacy for future generations.

In support of Little Rock AFB’s mission and community ties, Gray contributed to a wide range of initiatives, including large-scale events, educational outreach and infrastructure efforts that directly benefited Airmen and their families. His leadership has helped lay the groundwork for continued collaboration between Little Rock AFB and Central Arkansas.

