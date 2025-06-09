RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany -- The 435th Air Ground Operations Wing welcomed its new commander, Col. Leland K. Cowie, during a change of command ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 18, 2025.



Col. Matthew A. Bartlett relinquished command of the 435th AGOW to Col. Cowie, who last served as the Director of Special Warfare for the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Air Force for Operations.



Cowie addressed his new wing during the ceremony and spoke on courage, innovation and resilience.



“There is no place I would rather be than among you in the Follow Me wing,” said Cowie. “Thank you for being here today and continuing to serve as we defend our nation and Allies. While we stand on the shoulders of giants, I am absolutely convinced that our finest moments as an Air Force remain ahead of us, but so do our most significant challenges. Warriors of the 435th Air Ground Operations Wing, with courage, innovation, and resilience, remember that we are always First to the Fight.”



The 435th AGOW is comprised of three groups, 11 squadrons, and four detachments with more than 1,400 personnel at 11 installations in Germany, Italy, Poland, the United States, and other partner nations across Europe. The 435th Air Ground Operations Wing Airmen provide joint Airpower integration, information superiority, and airspace awareness; build expeditionary airfields on demand; enable multi-theater sustainment and support; deliver premier specialty training; build partner capacity and respond to humanitarian and contingency operations throughout the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2025 Date Posted: 06.18.2025 14:47 Story ID: 501001 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing welcomes new commander, by Capt. Lou Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.