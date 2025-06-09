Travis AFB sends KC-46 across the Pacific to train with Misawa F-16s 

Photo By Senior Airman Robert Nichols | U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron receive...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Robert Nichols | U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron receive fuel from a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing during an off-station training near Misawa Air Base, June 5, 2025. Air refueling serves as a force multiplier, enabling aircraft to extend their operational endurance beyond their unrefueled ranges. This capability is indispensable for global strike and mobility operations, particularly in the Indo-Pacific theater where it is essential for mission execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. – As the demands of modern warfare evolve and the need for global reach remains at the forefront of the U.S. Air Force’s strategic priorities, aerial refueling continues to serve as the critical enabler of air superiority. This past week, aircrews assigned to the 9th Air Refueling Wing and 60th Air Mobility Wing flew a KC-46A Pegasus to Misawa Air Base, Japan, showcasing the indispensable role of air refueling during an off-station training in support of F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron (FS).



The trans-Pacific mission was part of a broader readiness exercise designed to enhance the 14th FS’s operational agility and validate rapid deployment capabilities across the Indo-Pacific region. The KC-46, the newest tanker aircraft in the Department of Defense, with advanced refueling systems and defensive capabilities, delivered critical fuel support to the F-16’s midair – extending their range, preserving their combat readiness and reinforcing the Air Force’s commitment to global power projection.



“Distance is the greatest challenge to projecting power in the Pacific,” said Lt. Col. Bradford Waldie, 14th FS director of operations. “Having a tanker available on short notice not only prolongs mission capability, but in many combat scenarios we face, having a tanker available is absolutely required for mission success. Seeing the KC-46 successfully launch from Travis [AFB] and meet us on time after a 10-hour sortie builds confidence in our ability to overcome the challenge of distance and deliver combat power anywhere it is required in the area of responsibility.”



The 14th FS, part of the 35th Fighter Wing at Misawa AB, operates at the tip of the spear in the Indo-Pacific. As tensions and contingencies in the region continue to shift, the ability to reposition fighters rapidly and keep them fueled in flight has become a cornerstone of Pacific Air Forces’ (PACAF) theater strategy.



This mission also strengthened interoperability between Air Mobility Command and PACAF. A strong partnership ensures assets are available and strategically postured to enable distributed air operations in the face of contested logistics and anti-access threats.



In his May 29, 2025, commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink emphasized the strategic significance of the Indo-Pacific region—and by extension, missions like the KC-46 refueling deployment from Travis AFB to Misawa AB.



"Class of 2025… The Indo-Pacific will be your generation's fight, and you will deliver the most lethal force that has ever existed to that fight," Meink said.



This declaration underscores how essential the capabilities of air mobility and aerial refueling are to fulfilling the Air Force’s core priorities of global strike, rapid global mobility and air superiority—particularly in ensuring that combat units remain fueled, agile and ready across the volatile Indo-Pacific theater.