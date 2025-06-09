Ironhorse Welcomes New Brigade Commander

Photo By Sgt. Lyca Williams | U.S. Army (from left to right) Col. Christopher Dempsey, the outgoing commander of the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Lyca Williams | U.S. Army (from left to right) Col. Christopher Dempsey, the outgoing commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Maj. Gen. Thomas Felty, commander of 1st Cavalry Division, and Col. Todd Hertling, the incoming commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, salute during a change of command ceremony on Fort Hood, Texas, June 18, 2025. Change of command ceremonies ensure the seamless transition of leadership while reinforcing the unit's commitment to mission readiness, operational excellence, and core values. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Lyca Williams) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas - Troopers and families of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division welcomed the new brigade commander of IRONHORSE during a change of command ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Hood, Texas, June 18, 2025.

For the past 31 months, Col. Christopher M. Dempsey served as the brigade commander of IRONHORSE.

During the ceremony, he thanked the important people in his life, including his wife, children, and fellow troopers and leaders.

“IRONHORSE, all I’ve ever asked is that you start where you are with what you have, make it matter,” said Dempsey. “Never stop improving. I’m proud of this brigade and I will forever be proud to have been your commander.”

Previously serving in several leadership positions across a multitude of units, the incoming commander of IRONHORSE, Col. Todd R. Herting is well known for his leadership and soldier development.

“To Col. Herting, and his family, welcome again to the First Team. We are excited to have you here,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Feltey, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division. “The next 24 months will be very exciting for IRONHORSE, and I can think of no better person to lead the brigade than Col. Todd Herting.”

Taking up the responsibility in a key division staff role, Col. Dempsey and his family will remain at Fort Hood with the First Team.

Herting accepted the responsibility of leading and caring for the Troopers and families of the division, as he received the brigade colors by Dempsey.

“Looking back over the past 32 months and some change with Dempsey, I can be nothing but impressed with this mighty brigade,” said Feltey. “When the Army has a big job, IRONHORSE always delivers.”