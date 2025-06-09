Stirgus takes command of the AOC FTU

Photo By Shelton Keel | U.S. Air Force Col. James Fields II, 505th Test and Training Group commander, left,...... read more read more Photo By Shelton Keel | U.S. Air Force Col. James Fields II, 505th Test and Training Group commander, left, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Warren Stirgus, 705th Training Squadron incoming commander, right, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, May 13, 2025. The 505th CCW is the U.S Air Force’s only wing dedicated to operational-level C2; the wing prepares and enables the joint force to execute war-winning C2 of airpower. (Photo cropped to focus on subjects) (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelton Keel see less | View Image Page

The 505th Training Squadron, the Department of Defense’s designated Air Operations Center Formal Training Unit, held a change of command ceremony today, marking the formal transition of leadership from Lt. Col. Jason Gossett to Lt. Col. Warren Stirgus, on June 18.



The squadron, part of the 505th Test and Training Group headquartered at Hurlburt Field, Fla., is responsible for delivering foundational air component training to joint and coalition warfighters, Col. James Fields II, 505th TTG commander, presided over the ceremony.



Celebrating Lt. Col. Gossett’s Tenure



“Lt. Col. Gossett, you navigated the unit to new heights with significant achievements and contributions,” said Fields. “You fostered a culture of innovation and transformation that remained G-locked on operational C2 [command and control] of combined and joint forces against a pacing threat. From driving historic virtual delivery changes in AOC training to transforming the FTU’s weapon system, your leadership directly enhanced readiness and reshaped how we prepare today’s warfighters.”



During his tenure, Gossett led the 505th TRS through a period of significant operational growth and transformation. Under his leadership, the squadron increased its training output to more than 2,000 students annually and expanded its scope to meet the demands of joint and coalition operations in theaters such as the Indo-Pacific.



“I am most proud that I was able to play a small role in helping people reach their goals and dreams, whether through promotions, awards, or personal accomplishments,” said Gossett. “This unit’s ability to adapt to warfighter demands has been nothing short of remarkable.”



Gossett’s leadership was instrumental in transforming the Bamboo Eagle exercise into a groundbreaking initiative that integrated the AOC as a full participant, not just a replication cell. “There is no other organization in the Air Force that could have done this,” he added, emphasizing the squadron’s impact on future conflict readiness.



He concluded by emphasizing the dedication and professionalism of the squadron’s instructors, developers, and support staff in maintaining excellence amid growing demand. “The biggest challenge was balancing the external demand signal with our limited resources. But the men and women of the 505th TRS consistently rose to the occasion,” he said. “They made the impossible possible, particularly with Bamboo Eagle, which pushed the boundaries of what C2 training can be.”



Gossett departs to serve as the Chief of Staff at the 492nd Special Operations Wing, taking with him the lessons of leading one of the most high-impact squadrons in the C2 enterprise.



Lt. Col. Stirgus Steps into Command



“Lt. Col. Stirgus, you’re no stranger to the 505th Training Squadron, you’ve already been a driving force behind many of the unit’s recent successes,” said Fields. “Your extensive command and control experience and warfighter perspective have earned senior leader praise and made real impacts across multiple MAJCOMs [major commands]. You are the right leader, in the right place, at the right time.”



Stirgus assumes command after serving as the squadron’s director of operations, where he played a key role in executing the 505th TRS’s mission to deliver foundational operational C2 training for joint and coalition warfighters. In this position, he oversaw a $19 million training enterprise and led a 153-member Total Force team, graduating more than 2,000 students annually and supporting 12 AOCs worldwide.



“As we look to the future, our priorities must remain focused on people, relevance, and excellence,” Stirgus said. “We’ll invest in our team, continue to modernize our curriculum, and push to stay ahead of emerging threats through innovation and critical thinking.”



To maintain relevance, he underscored the importance of curriculum innovation, increased joint and coalition integration, and readiness for emerging challenges. He highlighted Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control and artificial intelligence/machine learning applications as key tools for achieving these objectives.



Stirgus also emphasized the importance of maintaining the squadron’s forward momentum while recognizing the depth of talent already in place.



“I have had the privilege of working side by side with some of the most skilled professionals in the C2 community,” said Stirgus. “Our mission is essential to the Air Force and joint force training the next generation of AOC operators who will lead in complex, multi-domain environments. Together, we will build on the legacy already established and remain agile and ready for what lies ahead.”



He concluded, “my leadership philosophy is grounded in Respect, Transparency, and Empowerment. It is a profound honor to take command of this unit. The 505th Training Squadron has a vital mission, and I am committed to building on our legacy of excellence to meet the challenges of tomorrow’s battlespace.”