Enhancing Maritime Operations: The Role of 731st EATKS MQ-9 Reaper in BALTOPS 25

CAMP TURZII, Romania – The 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron participated in exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) at Camp Turzii, Romania, June 13-18.



BALTOPS is an annual joint, multinational maritime-focused exercise led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe – Africa and executed in partnership with NATO. It provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen cohesion and enhance combined response capabilities that are critical to preserving freedom of navigation and regional security in the Baltic Sea.



“We are providing critical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support during this NATO-sponsored large force exercise, working alongside more than 20 joint and allied partners, as well as sister services,” said Capt. Aaron Hagan, 731st EATKS director of operations.



Now in its 54th iteration, the exercise continues to bolster regional defense cooperation and demonstrate NATO’s commitment to collective security.



Throughout the exercise, the 731st EATKS worked around the clock to ensure MQ-9 mission readiness while maintaining normal operations.



“We completed an estimated 72 hours’ worth of inspections in just 18 hours to support both a primary and spare aircraft, in addition to flying three other air tasking order lines,” said 1st Lt. Tyler Heggelke, 731st Maintenance Flight commander.



This rapid turnaround was made possible through deliberate coordination, technical expertise and a shared commitment to mission success. Maintenance crews worked in shifts to meet demanding timelines while adhering to strict safety and quality standards, ensuring both mission readiness and aircraft reliability throughout the exercise.



“We integrated 62 deployed total force integration Airmen into cohesive, mission-focused teams,” said Senior Master Sgt. Nathan Wilson, 731st MX Flight superintendent.



This dedicated force, drawn from three CONUS-based attack squadrons, operates the MQ-9—the only U.S. Air Force aircraft participating in BALTOPS 25—delivering vital capabilities that enhance the multinational exercise’s effectiveness.



“Our launch and recovery aircrews provide 24-hour, on-call C-band line-of-sight contingency support,” Hagan said. “Crew members are on standby to recover any aircraft that return to base with a lost link or in-flight emergency.”



The 731st EATKS’s contributions to BALTOPS 25 demonstrates the critical role of advanced ISR capabilities and agile operations in enhancing NATO's collective defense posture and ensuring mission success in dynamic environments.

