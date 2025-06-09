Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DoD ManTech Director Keith DeVries explains the importance of advanced manufacturing for the Nation's security.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Story by Rebecca Ward 

    DoD Manufacturing Technology Program   

    DoD ManTech invests in American manufacturing research and development to equip our warfighters with the most cutting-edge capabilities available. We need to be ahead of our adversaries in every aspect of defense operations, with the ability to rapidly innovate to fit the requirements of our warfighters wherever their mission takes them.
    DoD ManTech Director Keith DeVries said, “Advanced manufacturing not only guarantees our Nation’s security by better preparing our warfighters, it ensures U.S. economic growth with a vibrant, technology-driven industrial base and the highly-skilled, well-paid workforce that goes along with it.”

