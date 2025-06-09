Regional Cooperation 25: Strengthening Regional Security and Partnership

Courtesy Photo | JOINT BASE CAPE COD, Mass. — Nearly 250 military personnel from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | JOINT BASE CAPE COD, Mass. — Nearly 250 military personnel from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan (U.N. neutral participant), Uzbekistan, Mongolia, and the United States, along with observers from Armenia, United Kingdom, and Georgia, began the 14-day Regional Cooperation 25 exercise June 16 at Joint Base Cape Cod. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CAPE COD, Mass. — Nearly 250 military personnel from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan (U.N. neutral participant), Uzbekistan, Mongolia, and the United States, along with observers from Armenia, United Kingdom, and Georgia, began the 14-day Regional Cooperation 25 exercise June 16 at Joint Base Cape Cod.



Hosted by the Massachusetts Army National Guard, the multilateral command post and field training exercise runs through June 27 and is the largest U.S. Central Command-led military-to-military exercise involving Central and South Asian (CASA) partners.



The exercise aims to enhance regional security and stability by promoting cooperation and interoperability among participating nations. Activities will focus on combating weapons of mass destruction, terrorist groups, narcotics trafficking, and strengthening peace operations. For the first time, cyber protection operations will be integrated to address evolving security threats.



“The objective of Exercise Regional Cooperation is to build lasting partnerships and friendships by learning from one another—bridging the distance and geographic boundaries that often keep us apart,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Randall Phillips, the lead planner and CASA Branch Chief, emphasizing the importance of the exercise in building partnerships and readiness.



Participants will collaborate to develop combined military responses to various potential security scenarios. The exercise also facilitates information sharing across borders and improves coordination with interagency and nongovernmental organizations.



Regional Cooperation has been conducted annually since 2001, tracing its origins back to 1996. The exercise pairs Central and South Asian countries with their U.S. National Guard State Partners from Alaska, Arizona, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Montana, and Virginia.



“No matter what uniform we wear or where we come from, we share a common commitment: safeguarding our nations and ensuring security for generations to come,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gary Keefe, the 43rd Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, highlighting the growing importance of international partnerships in addressing security challenges.



Exercise organizers underscore three main themes: cooperation, partnership, and deterrence. They emphasize that multinational training enhances interoperability and strengthens the collective ability to meet operational challenges. The 2026 exercise will mark 30 years of military-to-military relations with CASA partners.