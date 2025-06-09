TF Brutus’ eyes remain on the National Capital Region skies

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Director of the Army National Guard, Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, Command Sgt. Maj. James Brian Kendrick, visited Army National Guard leaders and Soldiers assigned to Task Force Brutus at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling, March 28, 2025.



While visiting the Joint Air Defense Operations Center, Stubbs and Kendrick received a tour of the facilities and in-depth briefings on the mission and role of Task Force Brutus and the National Guard in defending the airspace of the National Capital Region.



"It was great meeting with the team from Task Force Brutus and the JADOC and getting a good understanding of the vital role they play in defending our capital," said Stubbs. "The Army Guard has been doing this for over 20 years in response to the treacherous attacks on the United States on 9/11. What they do is nothing short of outstanding," he added.



Task Force Brutus, the air and missile defense task force for the National Capital Region, detects, deters and defends against hostile air attacks. Task Force Brutus is a critical component of the Canadian and American bi-national North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), whose mission is aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America.



"Since 2003, the [National Capital Region-Integrated Air Defense System] NCR-IADS mission has served as a deterrence mechanism against legacy and emerging threats over our nation's capital," said Army Col. Charles C. Springer, commander of the 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade and Task Force Brutus.



The current team consists of Army National Guard members from Florida, South Carolina, Ohio, North Dakota, Mississippi, and Air National Guard members from New York. Additionally, the JADOC hosts Department of the Army civilians along with contractor support personnel from our mission partners.



Specifically, Task Force Brutus operates within NORAD’s Continental U.S. Region (CONR), which is responsible for the air defense of the continental United States. CONR works closely with its interagency partners, including the Federal Aviation Administration, to ensure the safe and secure use of the national airspace system.



According to Springer, the task force members are acutely aware of their mission responsibilities, actively embrace the National Guard spirit of community support, and continue to work to ensure they are "Always Ready" to accomplish their mission.



"Members of Task Force Brutus take pride in their work and continually emphasize the importance of community service alongside their defense responsibilities," said Springer. He added that the team actively partners with local charities such as Honor Flights and Wreaths Across America. Springer also highlighted the task force’s commitment to personnel well-being through holistic health and fitness programs, ensuring members remain physically and mentally prepared.



After observing the Army Guard’s mission firsthand, Stubbs and Kendrick voiced their appreciation for the work being done to protect the homeland.



"Through its dedication and continuous training, Task Force Brutus personifies its motto, "Always Ready, Brutus Strong," said Kendrick. "From what I've seen here today, the Army Guard has much to be proud of. This highly trained team showcases just how integrated the Army Guard is in National defense," he added.



The JADOC serves as a hub for monitoring and controlling air defense operations with its designated area of responsibility. Manned around the clock, the JADOC provides a real-time common operating picture for air defenders, ensuring a swift and coordinated response to any potential airborne threats in support of NORAD's mission. This continuous vigilance exemplifies the dedication of the men and women of Task Force Brutus and their commitment to safeguarding the skies above the National Capital Region.

