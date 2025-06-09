Rooftops and Rockers: 2025 Master Sgt. Release Party

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – During the 2025 promotion cycle, 6,043 out of 25,805 eligible technical sergeants were selected to receive the “Rooftop” and join the highest tier of the enlisted force with 40 of those from the 17th Training Wing recognized at the Powell Event Center on June 16.



Promotion to master sergeant marks an Airman's first step into assuming a senior non-commissioned officer's duties. The United States Air Force enlisted force structure clearly outlines the 13 core duties of SNCOs. These expectations hold SNCOs accountable for ensuring mission requirements are met while inspiring Airmen to embrace a culture of leadership, professionalism, and responsibility.



Master sergeants are transitioning from working as technical experts and frontline supervisors into dedicated administration roles while growing their technical and managerial talents. Master sergeants serve as leaders and mentors to junior Airmen and non-commissioned officers, sharing the lessons they've learned throughout their careers.



Congratulations to the 17th Training Wing selectees on becoming the next master sergeants of the Air Force!



Master Sgt. select Alicia Wilson, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Allen Roby, 312th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Andrew Fruehan, 17th Training Support Squadron

Master Sgt. select Brandon Burr, 312th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Bridget Sargent, 17th Force Support Squadron

Master Sgt. select Byron Harrison, 17th Comptroller Squadron

Master Sgt. select David Sharp, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Derek Hinson, 517th Training Group

Master Sgt. select Dylan Creutz, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Elzara Kimalova, 17th Contracting Squadron

Master Sgt. select Eric Wilson, 313th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Erin Fisher, 17th Force Support Squadron

Master Sgt. select Gary Jeffrey, 316th Training Squadron Detachment 1

Master Sgt. select Jacob Young, 311th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Jamal Taylor, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Jennifer Eaves, 315th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Jeremy Utley, 313th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select John Duderstadt, AF Defense Language Institute

Master Sgt. select John Meadows, 315th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Joshua McCreath, 312th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Kaye Baraoidan, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron

Master Sgt. select Lady Westmoreland, 315th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Lagail Douglas, 17th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron

Master Sgt. select Marilyn Walters, 315th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Mathew Brown, 315th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Matthew Davis, 17th Training Wing

Master Sgt. select Michael Bailey, 312th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Michael Esterberg, 517th Training Group

Master Sgt. select Michael Sortino, 17th Security Forces Squadron

Master Sgt. select Robert Coleman, AF Defense Language Institute

Master Sgt. select Sarah Huggins, 17th Training Support Squadron

Master Sgt. select Seth Jones, 316th Training Squadron Detachment 1

Master Sgt. select Shane Raymond, 315th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Steven Cooper, 311th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Travis Perkins, 315th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select Wayne Kline, 316th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select William Cooper, 314th Training Squadron

Master Sgt. select William Fox, 314th Training Squadron

