Enhancing Global Security: ACC-RI’s flexible solution

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (June 18, 2025) - Army Contracting Command-Rock Island has awarded the Global Protective Services program in response to increased demands for contracted security services to support government missions. This innovative program is designed to provide a flexible and efficient solution for the Department of Defense and other government agencies to acquire private security services throughout the world.



The GPS program was born out of the need for a more comprehensive and adaptable contracting vehicle. The current Security Support Services Global program, managed by ACC-RI, is regionally focused and limited in its scope. In contrast, GPS is a 10-year, $10.3 billion Multiple Award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract that will enable the DoD and other government agencies to access a wide range of private security services worldwide.



Master Sgt. Anthony Patera, the contracting officer leading the GPS program, explained that the team began developing the program in the summer of 2023.



"We recognized the need for a new approach to private security, and we sought out an organization to serve as the requiring activity," he said.

The Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Logistics was chosen to oversee the program, providing a unified front to industry and ensuring standardized processes.



One of the key benefits of the GPS program is its flexibility. When working with well-established and qualified vendors, the program allows for a high degree of adaptability, enabling the government to respond quickly to changing security requirements. The IDIQ contract structure gives the government more flexibility in terms of contract line-item numbers, allowing for more efficient and effective contracting. Additionally, the program's commerciality determination will be done at the task order level, providing more flexibility in terms of pricing and contract structure.



The ACC-RI team conducted extensive market research to develop the GPS program, engaging with industry partners to gather feedback and ensure that the program meets their needs. The team used the Highest Technically Rated Offeror with a Minimum Technical Threshold Rating source selection methodology to evaluate proposals. This approach focuses on past technical experience and allows the team to award contracts to vendors that demonstrate a high level of prior technical experience.



The GPS program offers several benefits to both the government and industry. For the government, the program provides a streamlined process for acquiring private security services, reducing the administrative burden and allowing for more efficient use of resources.



For industry, the program offers a 10-year ordering period, with the opportunity for new vendors to be on-ramped through annual and continuous market research. The program also provides a more objective evaluation process, with vendors being awarded contracts based on their prior technical experience and past performance.



“Another benefit is the government providing a unified front to industry in which they are seeing the same Performance Work Statement instead of the PWS’s from several units and agencies,” said Patera. “This saves them time and effort in needing to read them all separately.”



The ACC-RI team awarded the GPS program on June 11; GardaWorld Federal Services LLC, Triple Canopy Inc., Allied Universal, Irvine, Acuity International LLC, SOC LLC, Patriot Group International Inc., and Continuity Global Solutions LLC, will compete on each task order. The program is expected to be available to customers in June, and as it becomes operational, it is expected to play a critical role in enhancing global security, providing the DoD and other government agencies with a flexible and efficient solution for acquiring private security services worldwide.



For more information about the GPS Program, or to request delegation of authority for your agency to place direct orders, please contact the ACC-RI GPS team at usarmy.ria.acc.mbx.gps@army.mil

