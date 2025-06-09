U.S. and Sweden conduct bilateral training in the north

LULEA, SWEDEN – In the challenging terrain of northern Sweden, the U.S. Air Force 57th Rescue Squadron based out of Aviano, Italy, and Swedish air force rangers based out of Ronneby, Sweden, collaborated to accomplish high-stakes personnel recovery training from March 30th through June 14th, 2025. What began as planned participation in the Arctic Challenge Exercise transformed into a focused bilateral mission in one of Europe’s most strategically vital regions.



“This exercise focuses on traditional personnel recovery—retrieving simulated downed pilots or isolated personnel from contested areas and safely reintegrating them into friendly forces,” explained U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Drew Guerra, 57th RQS tactical air control party joint terminal attack controller.



The 57th RQS sent a small specialized team composed of TACP, intelligence, communications and survival, evasion, resistance and escape specialists to integrate with the Swedish air force rangers. Together, they executed live, full-mission profiles to develop and test tactics, techniques and procedures for the ever evolving battlefield in unmanned aircraft systems, counter-UAS and infiltration methods for traditional and non-traditional personnel recovery.



“We like to have [the 57th] join us on as many occasions as possible, and vice versa,” said Master Sgt. Rasmus Antonsson, Swedish air force ranger troop chief. “We aim to train and compete with the best, and to us, that is the U.S. Air Force.”



The unforgiving northern terrain of swamps, hills and dense woods presents unique operational challenges. Helicopter teams must adapt to limited landing zones while ground crews navigate harsh conditions to move patients swiftly and safely.



For the 57th RQS, this environment is unfamiliar and the experience is invaluable. Training in Sweden offers critical exposure to the operational demands of northern Europe and deepens integration with Swedish partners.



“We have a great history of integration with Sweden and are always grateful for the opportunity to work with our northern Allies,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Doyle, 57th RQS SERE specialist. ”Their constant professionalism and willingness to exchange lessons learned is a testament to our seamless partnership.”



Located near the Arctic Circle, northern Sweden offers a critical staging ground for Allied operations. In the event of conflict, pre-positioned aircraft and recovery forces in the region could launch missions across the Baltic sea faster and with greater cohesion. Thanks to this training, U.S. and Swedish teams are laying the groundwork for an integrated, ready and resilient task force in the High North.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2025 Date Posted: 06.18.2025 05:03 Story ID: 500947 Location: KALLAX AIR BASE, SE Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. and Sweden conduct bilateral training in the north, by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.