Bersama Warrior 2025 Kicks Off with Opening Ceremony, Strengthening U.S.-Malaysia Defense Ties

The 11th annual Bersama Warrior exercise began with an opening ceremony on June 17 with keynote addresses from Malaysian Lt. Gen. Dato’ Zahani Bin Hj Zainal Abidin and U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Ake in Kuantan, Malaysia.



Bersama Warrior is an annual, bilateral joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. This year marks the eleventh iteration of the exercise, enhancing U.S. and Malaysian defense readiness, improving interoperability, and strengthening the State Partner Program relationship between the Malaysian Armed Forces and Washington National Guard.



“As we sharpen our operational planning, we also strengthen our ability to respond as a unified team to emerging challenges—whether they are humanitarian crises, natural disasters, or regional threats to peace and stability.” said Brig. Gen. Ake during his opening statement.



With more than 90 U.S. personnel participating, this exercise will provide the operational planning and lay the groundwork for next year’s exercise. The primary goal of the annual exercise is to provide a venue for the exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures for peace support operations with an emphasis on counterterrorism and humanitarian assistance, while demonstrating U.S. resolve to support the security interests of allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.



“To us, this is more than just a planning exercise. It’s a meaningful platform that grows operational readiness, strengthens our beautiful partnership, and cultivates a spirit of mutual respect and cooperation of our armed forces.” said Lt. Gen. Zahani.



Since formalizing their partnership under the Department of Defense National Guard Bureau State Partnership Program in August 2017, the Washington National Guard and the Malaysian Armed Forces have consistently engaged in exercises such as Bersama Warrior. These regular interactions strengthen mutual capabilities, reinforce security cooperation, and foster meaningful connections between their personnel.



The exercise runs through June 26.

