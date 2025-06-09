U.S. Coast Guard deploys band to Republic of Marshall Islands, raises awareness of boating safety

Photo By Lt. Anna Maria Vaccaro | A member of the U.S. Coast Guard Band stands with locals after a performance at Delap...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Anna Maria Vaccaro | A member of the U.S. Coast Guard Band stands with locals after a performance at Delap Park in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, on June 6, 2025. The U.S. Coast Guard conducted a successful engagement strengthening partnerships and promoting boating safety in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, from June 1 to 11, 2025. As part of Operation Blue Pacific, a U.S. Coast Guard Band quintet, alongside representatives from Coast Guard Recruiting Command, District Fourteen Search and Rescue, and U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, delivered a series of musical performances, shared critical boating safety practices, and provided information on career opportunities within the U.S. Coast Guard with Marshallese communities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Anna Maria Vaccaro) see less | View Image Page

MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands — The U.S. Coast Guard conducted a successful engagement strengthening partnerships and promoting boating safety in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, from June 1 to 11, 2025.



As part of Operation Blue Pacific, a U.S. Coast Guard Band quintet, alongside representatives from Coast Guard Recruiting Command, District Fourteen Search and Rescue, and U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, delivered a series of musical performances, shared critical boating safety practices, and provided information on career opportunities within the U.S. Coast Guard with Marshallese communities.



“The personal connections forged during these events—whether through a shared song, a safety checklist, or a conversation about future careers—reflect the U.S. Coast Guard’s commitment to being a reliable and wholesome partner in the region,” said Lt. Anna Maria Vaccaro, the Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam Compact of Free Association liaison.



The Coast Guard Band’s visit to Majuro marked the band’s second deployment to the Pacific in support of District Fourteen’s Operation Blue Pacific. The delegation included five musicians—playing saxophone, flute, clarinet, bass clarinet, and euphonium—two CGRC mobile recruiters, a District Fourteen SAR mission coordinator, a District Fourteen Operation Blue Pacific planner who also performed vocally and on guitar, and the FM/SG COFA liaison.



The Coast Guard Band delivered six tailored performances across Majuro, including Disney and pop hits for younger listeners to classical pieces for older attendees. Venues included the College of the Marshall Islands, downtown Majuro’s covered basketball court, local hardware store, Delap Park, Laura Elementary School, the Majuro Atoll Local Government Office, and the Alele Museum. Each performance drew a variety of listeners, including Marshallese leadership such as the Majuro Mayor, Sea Patrol Chief of Staff, and members of the Office of National Security.



Following the loss of RMI’s sea ambulance, District Fourteen personnel prioritized boating safety discussions with local community members. During these engagements, the Coast Guard shared best practices for safe boating, emphasized the importance of lifesaving equipment, and distributed supplies that enhance mariner preparedness.



“While engaging directly with the Marshallese community and participating with the Sea Patrol, we were encouraged by their interest in improving the safety of the people who live near and work on the ocean,” said Kevin Cooper, search and rescue mission coordinator, District Fourteen. “We advise all mariners to bring reliable means of communication and safety gear, such as personal locator beacons, radios, and lifejackets, that will help us bring you home.”



A Coast Guard Recruiting Command mobile team shared career opportunities with locals. The team established relationships with 11 centers of influence, including College of the Marshall Islands, the Maritime Training Center, the assistant school commissioner, the principal of Life Skills Academy, RMI Sea Patrol, the RMI Police Department, and the U.S. Embassy. During these engagements, the team shared the Coast Guard’s missions, different career opportunities ranging from enlisted to officer, benefits, and discussed ways to ensure Marshallese have access to these resources.



“The U.S. Coast Guard extends its gratitude to the RMI Sea Patrol, the U.S. Embassy, and the Oceania Engagement Team for their support in making this visit a delightful success,” said Vaccaro. “Together, these efforts reinforce our shared vision for a safe and prosperous Pacific.”



About Operation Blue Pacific

Operation Blue Pacific is the U.S. Coast Guard's strategic effort to support a peaceful, secure, inclusive, and prosperous Pacific region. Focused on partnership, capacity-building, and enhancing maritime governance, the operation emphasizes collaboration with Pacific Island countries to address shared challenges such as illegal fishing, search and rescue, environmental protection, and regional security.