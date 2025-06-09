PACAF Air Domain Awareness Symposium strengthens relationship with regional allies, partners

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – Approximately 23 delegates from the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia participated in a Pacific Air Forces Air Domain Awareness symposium here, June 10 - 13, 2025.



The week-long symposium, hosted by PACAF’s International Affairs Division, brought regional allies and partners together with U.S. Air Force air advisors to discuss air domain awareness principles and practices in the Indo-Pacific region.



Air domain awareness refers to the ability to detect, identify and monitor all aerial activity as a critical component of national defense, security and airspace management.



“One of the key priorities of General [Kevin] Schneider, [PACAF commander], is reinforcing allies and partners,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Todd Larsen, PACAF deputy director for Strategy, Plans, Programs and Requirements. “We use the air domain awareness program as a venue for like-minded regional allies and partners to discuss issues and challenges in the air domain and areas for future increased cooperation.”



As part of PACAF’s Regional ADA Program, the symposium is one segment of a five-year strategy to support security cooperation programs that strengthen detection, identification and defense capabilities against air and maritime threats.



Day 1 of the symposium consisted of an ADA overview and joint air operations planning.



Days 2 and 3 dug deeper into ADA strategy and policy, where delegates discussed coordinating with civil aviation authorities and partner forces to conduct integrated air defense operations to maintain sovereignty.



“The big picture of this regional air domain awareness program is to provide training opportunities that allow us to build capabilities in the air domain,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kari Benson, PACAF A5I program manager. “We learn about each other’s mutual issues, struggles and find ways to create solutions to those problems.”



Day 4 consisted of a situational tabletop exercise, where the delegates created preplanned responses based on simulated threats and rules of engagement, followed by a closing ceremony on the final day.



With the symposium completed, PACAF and their regional allies and partners can continue to advance their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific together.

