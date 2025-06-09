First U.S. Navy Fire Station Opens in Kanto Plains after 20 Years

YOKOSUKA, Japan – The Tsurumi Petroleum, Oil, and Lubrication (POL) Depot in Yokohama, Japan, celebrated the grand opening for its state-of-the-art fire station June 18, marking a significant enhancement to its safety infrastructure.



The fire station is a part of the Facilities Adjustment Panel – Kanagawa (FAP-K) program. FAP- K is a $500 million initiative between the U.S. Navy and Government of Japan to build 13 facilities across the Kanagawa prefecture for the Navy in exchange for the land used for the Negishi housing area in Yokohama.



The new state-of-the-art fire station broke ground in May 2021 and features two fire structural companies and is equipped with large-class fire fighting vehicles and two small class vehicles.



The facility provides a new maintenance and apparatus room, day room and residential area, training and administrative area, and ten dorm rooms, enabling firefighters to live and work in support of their duties for 24-hour shifts.



The fire station will house fire fighters from Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire and Emergency Services (CNRJ F&ES). The station and its crew will serve a vital role in ensuring the safety and protection of the Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants (POL) yard at Defense Fuel Support Point (DFSP) Tsurumi.



“The [new fire] station is a major upgrade to the firefighters living and working conditions and we are extremely grateful,” stated Byron Beasley, Naval Air Facility Atsugi (NAFA) fire chief.



According to Beasley the station will feature all new appliances, individual bunk rooms for its crew, upgraded cleaning and decontamination equipment, alarm receiving equipment, and new Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) equipment.



“The Tsurumi Fire Station is more than just a building, it is a beacon of readiness and a cornerstone of our ability to respond to emergencies swiftly and effectively,” said Rear. Adm. Ian Johnson, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan/ Navy Region Japan (CNFJ/CNRJ). “It will serve as a critical asset in safeguarding the Defense Fuel Support Point and the surrounding

community, ensuring that we are prepared to meet any challenge that comes our way.”



Located in CNRJ Fire District #3, the Tsurumi DFSP Fire Station falls under the NAFA Fire Chief's area of responsibility, which includes Negishi and U.S. Naval Joint Service Activity New Sanno (hotel) in Tokyo. The station’s strategic location and advanced capabilities will enhance the Navy’s ability to respond to emergencies and safeguard critical assets.



CNFJ/CNRJ’s primary responsibility is to provide shore readiness to the fleet; to liaison with the Japanese government; and to strengthen ties with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. CNRJ is responsible for the Navy installations at Atsugi, Misawa, Okinawa, Sasebo, Yokosuka, Diego

Garcia and Singapore.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2025 Date Posted: 06.18.2025 00:30 Story ID: 500924 Location: JP Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First U.S. Navy Fire Station Opens in Kanto Plains after 20 Years, by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.