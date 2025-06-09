USAF 36th FS, ROKAF 202nd FS team up for Buddy Squadron

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea –The U.S. Air Force 51st Fighter Wing’s 36th Fighter Squadron and Republic of Korea Air Force 202nd Squadron assigned the 16th Fighter Wing concluded Buddy Squadron training, June 13.

Buddy Squadron is a biannual training exercise that brings together U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilots from the 51st Fighter Wing and ROKAF FA-50 Fighting eagle pilots to improve interoperability and refine tactical capabilities.

The exercise featured missionized sorties, including offensive counter-air and defensive mission sets, as well as simulated air combat scenarios between U.S. and ROKAF pilots. As an added layer of integration between squadrons, pilots also had the opportunity to fly in their partner nation’s aircraft during select flights.

“To accomplish our mission most effectively, a good working relationship is necessary with our allies,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Coghlin, 36th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot. “Our objective is to become more proficient working jointly with the ROKAF.”

The week-long exercise brought both squadrons together to coordinate, problem-solve, and enhance their operational effectiveness. “It’s a great opportunity to sharpen our skills, share the latest tactics, and strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance through real-world training,” said ROKAF Capt. Jinku Lee, 202nd Squadron pilot.

Whether through shared learning or building camaraderie, integration exercises like Buddy Squadron are essential for strengthening our readiness to fight tonight.

