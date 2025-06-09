United States Forces Korea completes command post exercise

Camp Humphreys, South Korea - United States Forces Korea headquarters staff conducted a virtual command post exercise at USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 11. During the weeklong exercise USFK headquarters staff focused on the ability for the Crisis Action Team to respond to emerging crises.



The CAT serves as USFK’s command and control node by providing intensive, dedicated support to higher headquarters and component commands during crises and is the focal point for de-conflicting and prioritizing resources and assisting with situational awareness, management, and notification.



Regular exercises reinforce USFK’s commitment to readiness and ability to quickly respond to evolving threats and security challenges in the region.

