Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Forces Korea completes command post exercise

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2025

    Story by Col. Ryan Donald 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Camp Humphreys, South Korea - United States Forces Korea headquarters staff conducted a virtual command post exercise at USAG Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 11. During the weeklong exercise USFK headquarters staff focused on the ability for the Crisis Action Team to respond to emerging crises.

    The CAT serves as USFK’s command and control node by providing intensive, dedicated support to higher headquarters and component commands during crises and is the focal point for de-conflicting and prioritizing resources and assisting with situational awareness, management, and notification.

    Regular exercises reinforce USFK’s commitment to readiness and ability to quickly respond to evolving threats and security challenges in the region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 21:16
    Story ID: 500916
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Forces Korea completes command post exercise, by COL Ryan Donald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Command Post
    USFK
    Crisis Action Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download