CFAY Plans 4th of July Celebration with Color Run, Live Music, 2,000 Fireworks

Photo By Taylor Curry | Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka celebrated its first community event since...... read more read more Photo By Taylor Curry | Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka celebrated its first community event since COVID-19 health protection measures were first implemented. Sailors and their family members spent the day enjoying the annual Independence Day Celebration, which included music, activities, food and a fireworks show onboard U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka, July 10. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Taylor Curry) see less | View Image Page

FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan – A full day of red, white, and boom is scheduled across the installation as Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Morale, Welfare and Recreation (CFAY MWR) prepares to host its annual 4th of July Celebration, Friday, July 4.



Headlining the holiday is the 20-minute fireworks spectacular, featuring more than 2,000 fireworks are set to launch over Berkey Field in the event’s finale.



But the festivities starts long before the first firework cracks the sky.



The day begins at 8 a.m. with a 5K Color Run through the base.



Participants can still register through July 3 at navymwryokosuka.com, with the run promising a vibrant kickoff to the festivities.



The main celebration begins at 3 p.m. at Berkey Field, where attendees will find food trucks, carnival games, face painting, and a Home-Based Business Vendors Market supporting local entrepreneurs. Performers and photo ops add to the festival, setting the stage for a pair of high-energy musical acts: a tribute to AC/DC and a live concert by the U.S. 7th Fleet Band.



“We have something for everyone, from the morning run to live music, games and great food in the afternoon,” said Joanna Klepacka, CFAY MWR community recreation director, who helped organize the event. “We’re especially excited about the fireworks finale.”



While the celebration is open to all SOFA-sponsored personnel and their guests, many families may choose to celebrate from home with backyard barbecues. For them, Commander, Navy Region Japan Fire & Emergency Services in Yokosuka is reminding residents to stay fire-aware and follow base housing policies.



CFAY’s Navy Housing tenants are reminded that charcoal grills, smokers, and deep fryers are prohibited on balconies. Propane grills are permitted, but their use is discouraged, and spare propane cylinders must be stored in an approved flammable storage locker.



“Keep the fun in your Fourth of July BBQ, but remember, safety first,” said Robert Wimes, the installation’s Fire Chief.



Fire officials also stress the importance of grilling away from buildings. Stay at least 15 feet from any canopy or overhang and keep propane tanks upright with hoses free of cracks or leaks.



According to CFAY’s Fire Prevention Office, grill fires spike in June and July, with about one-third of those fires starting on porches or balconies. Even a small lapse in caution can have outsized consequences, especially in tower residences.



“Grill responsibly, keep a fire extinguisher nearby, and never leave your grill unattended. Let’s celebrate safely,” Wimes said.