Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 begins, enhancing Indo-Pacific readiness

Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick | U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexander Thomas, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot with the 350th Air...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick | U.S. Air Force Capt. Alexander Thomas, a KC-135 Stratotanker pilot with the 350th Air Refueling Squadron, checks over his in-flight notes during Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 13, 2025. This exercise simulates the complexities of potential Indo-Pacific scenarios, providing unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint, coalition, and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases, enhancing our ability to respond effectively to contingencies in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 commenced June 12, bringing together approximately 1,500 participants and more than 70 aircraft from across the United States and allied nations for two weeks of multi-service, multi-platform, coordinated exercises.



The joint combat scenarios build the operational capability of participating units with the training occurring across the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, according to Pacific Air Forces.



Directed by PACAF and executed by Eielson Air Force Base and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, RF-A 25-2 provides joint and multinational forces with realistic combat training designed to sharpen warfighting skills and enhance interoperability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“Red Flag Alaska 25-2 allows U.S. military forces and our Pacific-based allies to safely train for a high-end fight, ensuring a lethal force prepared for deterrence,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Dzyndra, Red Flag-Alaska deployed forces deputy commander.



“Working alongside our [Japan Air Self-Defense Force] teammates deepens our interoperability and mutual understanding, which is essential to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. We’re not just training together; we’re learning how to integrate more effectively to meet shared challenges head-on,” he said.



This iteration includes participation from the U.S. Air Force, JASDF, and the Republic of Korea Air Force, highlighting both aerial and ground units. The exercise strengthens multinational integration and supports PACAF’s strategic objective of building credible, combat-ready forces capable of projecting power and deterring aggression in the region.



Participants will train in contested, degraded, and operationally limited environments with missions including defensive counter-air, dynamic targeting, and close air support. The JPARC, spanning more than 77,000 square miles, provides unique airspace and threat scenarios that enable full-spectrum training.



Maintaining a close Japan-U.S. security alliance is not only vital to the security of both nations, but also plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and prosperity of the international society.



“Red Flag-Alaska offers the Japan Air Self Defense Force a valuable opportunity to enhance interoperability intensively with the United States Air Force and other air forces of allied nations, while also deepening mutual understanding,” said Col. Kazuhiro Nakajima, JASDF Air Support Command deployed forces commander. “We look forward to continuing participation in this important exercise.”



Red Flag-Alaska 25-2 is scheduled to conclude June 27.