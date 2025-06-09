Cardinal Strike tests readiness, builds lethal Airmen

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. — Under the blistering sun, Airmen from the 375th Air Mobility Wing dug deep, channeling their inner warrior spirit during a recent exercise.

This exercise was none other than Cardinal Strike–a full-scale combat readiness test, pushing Airmen beyond their comfort zones and into a forward-leaning warfighter mindset.

For over three weeks, beginning May 27, Airmen across the 375th AMW faced layered, real-world deployment scenarios designed to validate rapid global mobility, command and control, cyber operations, and the lethality of multi-capable Airmen.

Wearing heavy protective gear, these warrior-Airmen pushed through dust and debris, sweeping the area for mock casualties, unexploded ordnance, and damaged defensive fighting positions.

With stretchers in hand, they moved swiftly across a rocky terrain, boots crunching in steady unison. The weight of their gear was magnified in the summer heat, but quitting was never an option.

"Cardinal Strike was a full-scale combat readiness exercise testing the wing's ability to meet its mission, deter adversaries and perform across the globe," said Master Sgt. Michael Voorhees, 375th AMW Inspector General inspections planner. "We're proud of the adaptability and grit our Airmen showed."

Behind the scenes, a massive coordinated effort ensured every phase of the exercise unfolded smoothly and safely.

The joint effort, spearheaded by the Inspector General’s office, included the Wing Inspection Team, observers, safety, and more than a dozen squadrons from across the wing. Together, they ensured the exercise achieved its strategic training objectives while prioritizing safety and mission assurance.

The exercise unfolded in three phases:

Phase 0: Mass medical out-processing, clearing over 600 personnel through the Military Treatment Facility in record time.

Phase 1: Starting June 2, the wing tested its ability to generate combat power via personnel and cargo deployment lines.

Phase 2: From June 9–11, more than 150 Airmen entered a simulated forward operating location, responding to chemical, biological, and conventional threats under degraded conditions.

Cardinal Strike was designed around realistic scenarios informed by modern global threats. These scenarios required Airmen from diverse career fields ranging from base defense and logistics to medical, communications, and force support, to integrate and operate as one cohesive team. According to Voorhees, this type of cross-functional collaboration is exactly what’s demanded in deployed environments, where success hinges on every specialty working in unison.

"No one fights alone," said Voorhees. "We rely on every function that the Air Force has within its whole, so combining all of these entities gives them the chance to establish that rapport, work together as a team, understand the limitations that each agency comes with, and ultimately leads to success."

As operations escalated, participants were further challenged with physically demanding tasks.

Airmen completed a four-mile ruck march in full gear and faced rapid-response simulations that required teamwork, problem-solving and resilience.

"The gear is heavy, the sun was relentless, but these Airmen still got the job done," Voorhees said. "That's the kind of determination that wins wars."

That determination was also recognized by experienced leaders who observed the exercise firsthand.

Among the observers was Col. Artemus Armas, 375th Medical Group chief nurse, with over nine deployments under his belt. With his extensive experience in contingency operations, Armas commended the integration and realism built into the exercise.

"We just had this in May, and now we're getting evaluated," said Armas, referring to recent training efforts with the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron’s Theater Aeromedical Evacuation System. "Even with some new people, we should be able to do this well because we're already in the mindset. Exercises like this show us what we're doing right—and what we can do better going forward."

He also highlighted the importance of continuity and the sharing of training lessons across the entire Air Force.

"It's not just important here—it's important for the whole system,” said Armas. “What we learn and practice at Scott AFB spreads across the rest of the Air Force.”

In the aftermath of the exercise, the impact was clear.

Cardinal Strike sharpened warfighter readiness, reinforcing expeditionary capability, and advancing the development of agile, lethal, multi-capable Airmen.

"This was not easy," Voorhees added. "But these Airmen proved themselves a thousand times over. They should walk away from this exercise with pride, confidence, and the knowledge that they are absolutely ready."

Through rigorous training events like Cardinal Strike, Scott Airmen demonstrate what it means to be ready at a moment's notice. Scott continues to lead from the front, leaning into innovation, realism and mission assurance.

"Exercise Cardinal Strike was a test of Scott Air Force Base's lethality and our commitment to the warfighter mindset," said Voorhees. "At the end of the day, what I've seen out here tells me one thing—we will deliver victory."

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2025 Date Posted: 06.17.2025 16:47 Story ID: 500894 Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cardinal Strike tests readiness, builds lethal Airmen, by A1C Daisy Quevedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.