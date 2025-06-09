Bridging the gap: Youth receive glimpse into military life

Courtesy Photo | Soldier-trainees from 15th Signal Brigade explain equipment to a group of students...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldier-trainees from 15th Signal Brigade explain equipment to a group of students from North Augusta’s Chamber of Commerce Junior Leadership Academy during a tour of Brant Hall. (Photo by David Logsdon, Fort Gordon Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Fort Gordon, Ga. – A group of ninth graders from North Augusta’s Chamber of Commerce Junior Leadership Academy (JLA) spent their day learning about career opportunities while engaging with military personnel at Fort Gordon June 11.



Dr. Charlie Bryant Jr., a retired signal Soldier and former Fort Gordon garrison command sergeant major, co-led the tour with Anne Bowman, Fort Gordon garrison deputy public affairs officer.



JLA is “a program designed to promote leadership development by helping teens identify their own characteristics, personality traits, and strengths to best understand how they can be successful in any area of their choosing,” according to the North Augusta Chamber website.



Having served and succeeded in multiple military and civilian roles, Bryant encourages youth to find their passion, set goals, and pursue what it takes to achieve those goals. For JLA students, the tour was one of several components of a project, and Bryant was there to help equip them with tools for completing it.



“As part of the graduation project, they present vision boards to an audience of family, peers, and community leaders, highlighting their goals, aspirations, and leadership potential,” Bryant explained, with a career at the center for most.



With more than 200 potential job paths on the enlisted side alone and Army-wide, it would be impossible to showcase all of them in one day, so Bowman coordinated with leaders on the installation to highlight a few.



Students began their excursion at the military working dog (MWD) kennel where they watched demonstrations by handlers and MWDs. Then it was on to the U.S. Dental Army Laboratory, where students learned about some of the specialized work that goes on, surprising many of them.



“They didn’t expect to see such advanced technology and precision work being done behind the scenes to support Soldier readiness, including the creation of crowns, bridges, and prosthetics,” Bryant said.



Master Sgt. Herbert Wilson, senior small group leader, hosted students for lunch at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy. Wilson provided an overview of the NCOA and insight on his career as a cyber network defender (25D).



“The Army has it all. If you can think of a job, there’s a good possibility that the Army has some kind of hand in that field,” Wilson said.



And unlike some career fields, the Army is far more than “just a job” or a paycheck. The Army places emphasis on discipline and leadership, among other life skills.



“I have never been a recruiter, however, I have always been very passionate about the Army as an organization,” he continued. “The Army doesn’t just train you to do a job; they want you to be a leader, so that’s where a lot of the value is.”



The students’ afternoon consisted of a stop at the Post Exchange, a close look at signal equipment in Brant Hall where they also engaged in conversation with Soldiers, and a chance to fire simulated weapons at the Engagement Skills Trainer 2000.



While the event was inevitably geared towards the students, its purpose was twofold, benefitting both the JLA and Fort Gordon.



“Conducting community relations (COMREL) is a key component to the Army Public Affairs mission aimed at increasing understanding of the military and strengthening relationships with the communities we call ‘home,’ Bowman explained. “When we open our doors and invite folks unfamiliar with the military in and share information about what makes Fort Gordon unique, share how we support and fit into the broader Department of Defense mission, share a day of interaction with military members assigned here … they’ll leave with a sense of connection to service members and the Army as a whole.”



Each experience encountered was unique and contributed to the overall intent of the tour. By the end of the day, JLA youth had plenty to consider adding to their vision board. And perhaps just as valuable, Bryant said he believes they gained a better understanding of the military.



“Gyms, the Post Exchange, housing, recreational sports leagues, swimming pools, and a full suite of MWR (Morale, Welfare, and Recreation) activities … many students walked away with a completely new perspective on military life as not just duty-focused but also community and family-oriented,” Bryant said. “More importantly, I hope they recognized that behind every uniform stands a person deeply committed to service – men and women who dedicate themselves daily to something greater than their own interests.”



Adding to Bryant’s sentiments, Bowman said, “As far as the Soldiers, I hope in interacting with the teens they felt renewed pride in their professions and the deep appreciation of the youth and their mentors as they shared their personal and professional stories.”