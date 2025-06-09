Army celebrates 250th birthday at Nasdaq PHLX

The American stock market opened June 13 at the nation’s first stock exchange in Philadelphia with the traditional three clangs of the bell. Lt. Gen. Jonathan P. Braga, commanding general of U.S. Army Special Operations Command, had the honor of ringing the bell at Nasdaq PHLX during the special ceremony which kicked off a series of events across Philadelphia celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday.

Braga said this city, which served as the first capital of the United States, was the most fitting place for the Army celebrations.

“Philadelphia - it’s the birthplace; the cradle of the nation,” Braga said. “A stone’s throw from here is where they signed the Declaration of Independence; where they signed the Constitution.”

Kevin Kennedy, Nasdaq PHLX executive vice president and head of North American markets, echoed the sentiment.

“Established in 1790, PHLX has been a cornerstone of American financial markets, playing a pivotal role in the growth and development of our nation’s economy” he said. “It is fitting that we celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday here today where our shared histories converge.”

First Lt. Alma Cooper, current Miss USA and a community outreach officer with U.S. Army Recruiting Command, also attended the ceremony and highlighted the importance of celebrating such an important milestone for the Army and appreciating the Soldiers who came before.

“I am just incredibly honored to be able to celebrate all the people who have come before me and listen to stories of people who have served,” she said. “It’s incredibly impactful in realizing just how long the Army’s lineage stretches.”

The conception, inception, and history of the U.S. Army, and the United States itself, is forever tied to Philadelphia and should be remembered, honored, and celebrated.

“Everything emanates from Philadelphia. Our history is tied back to Philadelphia as a nation and certainly as an Army,” Braga said. “Right here it’s in our birthplace on our birthday, so thank you, Philadelphia.”

