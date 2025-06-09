Getting Care While You Travel: A TRICARE Guide for the U.S. and Overseas

Courtesy Photo | Do you have an upcoming trip? TRICARE covers you whether you travel across the country...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Do you have an upcoming trip? TRICARE covers you whether you travel across the country or around the world. Whether you’re heading out for business or taking a family vacation, understanding your coverage options helps you stay prepared for any health issues that might arise. see less | View Image Page

Do you have an upcoming trip? TRICARE covers you whether you travel across the country or around the world. Whether you’re heading out for business or taking a family vacation, understanding your coverage options helps you stay prepared for any health issues that might arise.

“Most travelers won’t need medical care during their trip, but if you do, you don’t want to be caught off guard by the process,” said Danielle McCammon, Chief, TRICARE Overseas Program, TRICARE Health Plan, at the Defense Health Agency. “Taking time to understand your coverage and prepare before leaving will save you stress and confusion if you need care while traveling.”



Get all routine care before you travel. TRICARE may not cover routine care after you leave for your trip. This preparation can save you time, money, and convenience while you travel. Here’s what you need to know to get care when you need it.



Getting care in the U.S.

When you travel within the U.S., your TRICARE coverage travels with you. However, knowing the right steps to take can make all the difference in getting timely care and avoiding unexpected costs.

Emergency care in the U.S.

If you reasonably believe you have an emergency, always call 911 or your international emergency number. Or, go to the nearest emergency room. TRICARE covers emergency care while you’re away from home.

Finding care in the U.S.

Need to find a military hospital or clinic? Visit Find a Military Hospital or Clinic to locate the nearest facility, as described in the TRICARE Choices in the United States Handbook.

For health advice, call the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line. Nurses are available 24/7 in the U.S. and U.S. territories. This service can help you decide if you need immediate care or if your condition can wait until you return home.



Filing claims

Understanding the claims process before you travel can prevent delays in reimbursement later. If you’re overseas, you may need to pay upfront and file a claim later. Keep all receipts and file claims in the region where you live, not where you got care. You have one year from your service date or hospital discharge to file claims.

If you have TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Prime Remote, call your primary care manager or regional contractor within 24 hours or the next business day after getting emergency care. This step ensures your care stays coordinated and covered under your plan.



Prescriptions while traveling

Don’t let prescription needs catch you off guard during your trip. Fill all prescriptions before you travel. If you fly, keep medications with your carryon bag. If you need medication while away, you have options:

• Visit a nearby military pharmacy (call first to check if they have your prescription).

• Use a network pharmacy.

• Go to a non-network pharmacy, if needed.

TRICARE Pharmacy Home Delivery may work for long trips, but don’t use it for medication you need right away. Planning around your prescriptions ensures you stay healthy and comfortable.



Getting care overseas

International travel requires additional preparation, but TRICARE still has you covered. The key difference is understanding the unique requirements and resources available when you’re outside the U.S.

Knowing how to obtain health care, based on your TRICARE plan, can provide peace of mind. If you need emergency care, go to the closest emergency facility. If you don’t know where one is located or are unsure what to do, you can call the TRICARE Overseas contractor, International SOS, 24/7, 365 days a year for assistance.



Paying for health care overseas

Financial procedures work differently overseas. You may be required to pay upfront and file a claim for reimbursement. To file for reimbursement, you will need a completed DD2642, an itemized bill, and proof of payment.

If you have other health insurance or travel insurance, you must file with them before submitting to TRICARE.



You have three years from the date of service to submit an overseas claim. Keep all receipts, itemized bills, and medical records.



Submit claims to the region you received care, not where you live. Include all required documents. Proper documentation from the start makes the reimbursement process much smoother.



Follow-up care overseas

Your care doesn’t end when your trip does. If you got care while traveling, keep your records and contact your PCM when you return home. This continuity of care helps ensure any treatment you received overseas integrates properly with your ongoing health care.

Your coverage extends everywhere

Plan ahead, know your options, and travel with confidence knowing TRICARE covers you wherever you go. With the right preparation and understanding of your benefits, you can focus on enjoying your travels instead of worrying about potential health care needs.

For more information, visit tricare.mil.