Army’s vice chief celebrates service’s 250th birthday at nation’s birthplace

PHILADELPHIA – Gen. James Mingus, the vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army, served as keynote speaker for the Army’s 250th birthday celebration held here June 14 on Independence Mall.



“On this day, across all parts of the globe and our country, millions of American Soldiers both past and present are reflecting on what it means to serve a country like ours and celebrate a heritage now spanning 250 years,” Mingus said. “If you’re going to mark a 250-year anniversary of the United States Army, this is the place to do it – where the idea of the United States first took shape.



“Before this country had a name, before it had borders, before it had a Declaration, it had an Army,” Mingus continued. “From that first call to arms, the Army became our country’s backbone, its means of survival, its engine for progress, and its sharpest edge when challenged.”



Representing the U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard at the event were Maj. Gen. Kris Belanger, commanding general of the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, and Maj. Gen. John Pippy, the adjutant general of Pennsylvania and head of the state’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.



“In an increasingly complex global environment, today’s Army Reserve is a critical component in supporting and sustaining the Army as it responds to threats from across the globe,” Belanger said. “The bulk of sustainment forces that the Army provides to the Joint Force resides in the Army Reserve – the Joint Force simply cannot deploy, fight, and win without the Army Reserve.



“We have fought in every major conflict from the Revolutionary War to the wheatfields of Normandy to the mountains of Afghanistan, and we continue to serve with distinction both here at home and around the world,” said Pippy of the Army National Guard. “For 250 years, we have served at the intersection of the Army and the American people, defending freedom abroad while responding to any crisis or needs at home.”



The event, which was hosted by the Philadelphia Chapter of the Association of the United States Army, was held a block away from Independence Hall, where on June 14, 1775, the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution to establish the Continental Army.



“As we celebrate the 250th birthday, we reflect on our rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice, and dedication,” said Ken Wong, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for Pennsylvania. “We remain committed to honing our warfighting skills, enforcing standards and discipline, and living the values that have defined our Army culture for the past 250 years.”



The event kicked off with a short parade led by Brig. Gen. Daniel Hershkowitz, 99th RD deputy commanding general. The event was followed by a mass enlistment ceremony of 250 Army recruits that was officiated by Lt. Gen. Johnny Davis, commanding general of U.S Army Recruiting Command.



The Army is the largest of the armed services, with more than 1.2 million people serving around the world. The theme for this year’s 250th birthday is, “This we’ll defend,” which was first used as a Continental Army battle cry and is a reminder of the Army’s primary mission – to fight and win the nation’s wars.