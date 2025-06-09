New gate opening soon at Watervliet Arsenal

The sounds of heavy equipment and jackhammers filled the air as construction of a new gate at the U.S. Army’s cannon and mortar manufacturing base nears completion.



The new gate came in under budget at $16.4 million and will address several security and community integration concerns facing the bustling arsenal as it continues to see increased activity during record modernization and infrastructure investment.



According to arsenal Master Planner, Victor Fernandes, the new gate was primarily needed to better accommodate commercial truck traffic entering the facility. Trucks at the south gate have to cross traffic on 3rd Ave to make the tight turn into the installation which causes traffic congestion and increased hazards around the gate. This impact was anticipated to worsen as construction and operations continue to increase.



“This new gate is designed to accommodate commercial truck traffic and will mitigate congestion related to trucks entering the facility,” Fernandes said.



Planning for the new gate began in 2018 when arsenal leadership looked to bolster security and streamline truck traffic in and out of the facility. The current access point, known as the South Gate, was upgraded previously and while it addressed many security and functional concerns, still proved inadequate for alleviating congestion during rush hours and remains less than optimal for allowing large trucks to enter the installation.



Historically, the arsenal had several entrances located along the base’s perimeter. All but the South Gate were closed following the attacks of 9/11. This restricted access, while bolstering security on the installation, caused some unwanted consequences – namely congestion during high traffic hours.



Arsenal officials anticipate the new Gillespie Gate will be in full use in the coming months.



Watervliet Arsenal is an Army-owned-and-operated manufacturing facility and is the oldest continuously active arsenal in the United States, having begun operations during the War of 1812. Today's arsenal is relied upon by the U.S. and foreign militaries to produce the most advanced, high-tech, high-powered weaponry for cannons, howitzers, and mortar systems.

