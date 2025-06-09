JB MDL welcomes new commander

Photo By JEWAUN MCELROY | (Left to right) U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, U.S. Air Force...... read more read more Photo By JEWAUN MCELROY | (Left to right) U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, Col. Anthony L. Smith, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst commander and 87th Air Base Wing commander and Col. Michael Stefanovic, 87th Civil Engineer Group commander salute during the presentation of colors at the joint base change of command ceremony at JB MDL, N.J., June 17, 2025. Stefanovic assumed command of JB MDL and the 87 ABW from Smith. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jewaun McElroy) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, welcomed a new installation commander during a Change of Command ceremony June 17, 2025.



U.S. Air Force Col. Michael D. Stefanovic assumed command of both JB MDL and the 87th Air Base Wing, succeeding Col. Anthony L. Smith. The ceremony brought together service members, civilian employees, local officials and community partners to recognize Smith’s service and mark the formal transfer of leadership.



As the installation and wing commander, Smith oversaw support for more than 80 mission partners at the Defense Department’s only tri-service joint base, and provided mission-ready expeditionary Airmen, Guardians, and Sailors to combatant commanders in support of joint and coalition operations. He also led a total force team of more than 44,000 Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, civilians and family members.



"What sets us apart from every other nation is our joint force,” said Brig. Gen. Stephen P. Snelson, commander of the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center and presiding official. “It is our joint force that makes us the most feared, revered and lethal force the world has ever seen. Together, as joint partners, we are unstoppable. Col. Smith, over the last two years, you have had the responsibility to lead this base and our joint team, and you have done so brilliantly.”



Commissioned through Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Fayetteville State University in 1997, Smith has held key roles at the wing, center, major command, Air Force and defense agency levels. Prior to his command at JB MDL, he served as Director for Financial Management and Comptroller at Headquarters Air Mobility Command, where he managed a $15 billion annual program and supported more than 800 financial managers worldwide. His awards include the Legion of Merit and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.



“As Chief Wynne and I stand here, closing out two remarkable years as your wing command team, we can honestly say—it has been the honor of our career,” Smith said during the ceremony. “Col. Stefanovic and Chief Conner, welcome to a remarkable base, an exceptional wing and a community that truly is like family.”



Stefanovic previously served as commander of JB MDL’s 87th Civil Engineer Group, overseeing emergency management, fire and explosive ordnance disposal response, infrastructure maintenance, engineering, environmental stewardship, housing, and rapid recovery operations. His career includes a range of civil engineer and explosive ordnance disposal assignments at the squadron, wing, major command and Headquarters Air Force levels, as well as serving as Director of the Strategic Studies Institute for the Air Force.



As the new installation and 87 ABW commander, Stefanovic will lead the joint base team in delivering critical installation support to all mission partners, ensuring JB MDL’s continued role as a premier power projection platform for global operations.



“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead JB MDL and look forward to building on the legacy of excellence established here,” Stefanovic said. “Together, we will continue to deliver warfighting capability, support to our mission partners and strengthen our joint force and community.”



Established in 2009, JB MDL is home to the 87th ABW, 305th Air Mobility Wing, 621st Contingency Response Wing, U.S. Army Support Activity Fort Dix, Naval Support Activity Lakehurst, and more than 80 mission partners supporting joint and coalition operations.



For more information about JB MDL, visit www.jbmdl.jb.mil.