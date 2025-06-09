“Quick Fix” Speeds Retrograde, an ALOG Staff Featurette, Thomas A. Johnson, Editor

[This article was first published in Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin, which was then called Army Logistician, volume 2, number 6 (November–December 1970), page 39. The text, including any biographical note, is reproduced as faithfully as possible to enable searchability. To view any images and charts in the article, refer to the issue itself, available on DVIDS and the bulletin’s archives at asu.army.mil/alog/.]



THE ARMY is now speeding up the retrograde processing of materiel from the Pacific Command through implementation of a new procedure called “Quick Fix,” which reduces the excess materiel screening time from 300 to 75 days.



Implemented on 1 October 1970, by the Okinawa-based Pacific Utilization and Redistribution Agency (PURA), the new excess materiel screening cycle is a refinement of the 1968-initiated Project for the Utilization and Redistribution of Materiel (PURM) in the Pacific area.



Under the project each military service in the Pacific area is required to identify excess materiel beyond its own requirements and to report these to PURA for interservice screening, redistribution within the Pacific commands, or retrograding to the continental United States.



The major element of “Quick Fix” is the reduced screening time procedure that provides for a 30-day concurrent screening by PURA and the continental United States inventory managers (CONUS IM), and a 45-day sequential screening by the Defense Logistics Services Center (DLSC), for a total Department of Defense (DOD)-wide screening time of 75 days.



Under the improved procedure, excess materiel, with an extended line item value of $50 or more, is reported by the holding supply activity to PURA for routing to the CONUS inventory control point (ICP) via the Defense Automatic Addressing System (DAAS).



While the routing action is taking place, PURA immediately starts a 75-day screening program within the Pacific commands. In the meantime, CONUS ICP determines disposition and provides a reply within 30 days.



If the excess report reply indicates an ICP excess, and the extended line item value is $500 or more, an image of the report reply is created and transmitted to the DLSC for DOD-wide excess screening.



DLSC will acomplish its screening within 45 days, while PURA will establish an automatic release date 45 days after the date on the excess report reply. Requisitions by customers using the DLSC listing will be acted upon directly by PURA.



At the completion of the DLSC screening, materiel that is unclaimed is declared DOD excess and can be issued without reimbursement for unfunded military requirements and military assistance program activities. In addition, these excess items may also be issued to the Agency for International Development, and other Federal agencies while still in the holding supply account under the cognizance of PURA.



Material that is unclaimed by anyone and is shipped to the property disposal office can be immediately sold or otherwise disposed of without any further screening action.

