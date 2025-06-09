USSPACECOM and Colorado Springs Service Members take on the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Wagner | Master Sgt. Kristian Hoffman-Martinez, assigned to U.S. Space Command, participates in...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Wagner | Master Sgt. Kristian Hoffman-Martinez, assigned to U.S. Space Command, participates in the swim test during the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge testing at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 25, 2025. Approximately 60 participants from various commands around Colorado Springs participated in the event, which included a swim test, sprints, NBC proficiency, pistol qualification, and a 33-pound ruck march at various distances: 7.46 miles earns gold, 5.6 miles earns silver, and 3.75 miles earns the bronze badge. USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners, plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats. (USSPACECOM photo by Mass Communications Specialist First Class John Philip Wagner, Jr.) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – A brief ceremony was held at The Hub Community Center on Peterson Space Force Base June 11, 2025, to recognize 25 service members who received awards for completing the German Armed Proficiency Badge test. More than 65 service members assigned to various commands in the Colorado Springs area participated in the event, which was held at PSFB, April 25, 2025.



The GAFPB traces its origins back to the 19th century when military proficiency badges were first introduced in Prussia. Over time, these badges became a symbol of skill, discipline and professionalism within the German military. The German armed forces opened the opportunity for foreign military personnel in 1986, fostering intercultural exchanges and cooperation.



“I love the fact that we have such a great partnership with our allies,” said Sgt. Maj. Chad Stackpole, U.S. Space Command commandant. “Events like this allows our service members to see what our allies do in their military and being able to participate in the GAFPB allows our service members the ability to demonstrate their skills as a warfighter.”



The GAFPB consists of several physical and mental tests including: a 100-meter swim test in uniform; a 1,000-meter sprint under six minutes and thirty seconds; Nuclear, Biological Chemical proficiency; a 33-pound ruck march; and a range day to assess proficiency with the 9 mm pistol.



German Air Force liaison officer Lt. Col. Andreas Schmidt, Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense, hosted the event, and requalified for the badge this year. As a German officer he must annually pass all required GAFPB tests.



“I had the pleasure to be amongst this group of outstanding service members,” Schmidt said. “All the testing days were an amazing experience, and I plan to offer this opportunity in the future.”



With the DoD’s emphasis on warfighter readiness and physical fitness standards, participating in events like the GAFPB allows service members to assess themselves against their peers.



“I felt very honored and privileged to participate in another country’s prestigious event and represent not only the U.S. Air Force but the United States,” said Staff Sgt. Brandon Faison, USSPACECOM participant. “I love competitive events and wanted to push myself as a warfighter and to see where I match up against my peers in a joint environment. This type of event most definitely makes you better as a warfighter.”



Stackpole said he appreciates leadership putting an emphasis on readiness and lethality. He noted that physical fitness, mental toughness and resilience are all a part of readiness.



“I love seeing these types of events, showing the camaraderie and the warrior ethos, I feel that we are really on the right track,” Stackpole said. “These types of events challenge our service-members to be the best versions of themselves, which can only make our teams better.”



Opportunities for Allies to train alongside one another in various areas of military readiness ensure we are integrated across coalition forces.



“Every soldier should be proud of his/her armed forces,” said Schmidt. “Allied integration needs to be shared on all levels, even down to basic soldier skills.”



After completing all necessary requirements to receive the GAFPB seven service members received gold, 14 service member received silver, and four service members received the bronze badge during the ceremony.



USSPACECOM, working with Allies and Partners , plans, executes, and integrates military spacepower into multi-domain global operations in order to deter aggression, defend national interests, and when necessary, defeat threats.