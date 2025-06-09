Fleet Readiness Center Southwest - Advancing Naval Aviation

Photo By Michael A Furlano | In a landmark achievement that aligns directly with the 2025 National Defense...... read more read more Photo By Michael A Furlano | In a landmark achievement that aligns directly with the 2025 National Defense Strategy's call for a modernized and lethal Joint Force, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) has successfully adopted a transformative approach to upgrades on the F/A-18 Super Hornet; a critical milestone in the continuous capability enhancements for the Super Hornet. see less | View Image Page

In a landmark achievement that aligns directly with the 2025 National Defense Strategy's call for a modernized and lethal Joint Force, Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) has successfully adopted a transformative approach to upgrades on the F/A-18 Super Hornet; a critical milestone in the continuous capability enhancements for the Super Hornet.

The upgrades, designed by Boeing and executed by the skilled artisans and engineers at FRCSW under a Public Private Partnership with the aerospace manufacturer, marks the beginning of a comprehensive modernization campaign that will significantly extend the lifespan and combat relevance of the Super Hornet fleet. With the upgraded airframe, enhanced systems, and extended 10,000-flight-hour service life, this initiative ensures the Navy retains tactical air superiority in contested environments well into the 2030s.

As adversaries continue to rapidly modernize their military capabilities, the Department of Defense overall, and the United States Navy in particular, are responding by evolving its legacy platforms into more capable, networked, and advanced systems. The Super Hornet upgrade embodies this approach. Some of the key capability enhancements include: improved situational awareness, targeting, and tracking capabilities to ensure pilots can detect and engage threats with greater precision and at greater ranges; high speed and secure data sharing across multiple platforms creating a truly networked combat environment and finally structural reinforcements and system updates that extend the operational life of these vital assets, preserving the Navy’s investment and increasing fleet readiness.

The first upgraded aircraft was delivered back to the fleet by FRCSW the week of 19 May. This aircraft is the first of 10 that will undergo this effort at FRCSW over the next year.

“This is more than an upgrade, it’s a generational leap,” said Mr. Sam Filali, FRCSW FST lead. “We’re taking a trusted platform and transforming it into a modern, connected fighter that will meet the demands of future conflicts.”

The modernization of the F/A-18 Super Hornet directly supports the priorities set forth in the President’s National Defense Strategy; namely, Delivering Lethality, Readiness and Warfighting. As a command FRCSW accomplishes this by delivering capable aircraft to the fleet (FRCSW has surpassed aircraft production goals for 8 consecutive years).

As the Navy accelerates toward a future that prioritizes distributed maritime operations and greater interoperability, FRCSW’s role as a key sustainment and modernization hub has never been more critical. Command employees deliver the products the men and women of the Navy and Marine Corps require to fight and win. They are the Backbone of Readiness!



