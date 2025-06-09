321 CRS Executes Exercise Mighty Griffin

Approximately 80 Airmen assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Squadron executed exercise Mighty Griffin at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 2-6, 2025.

Contingency Response Squadrons who fall under the 621st Contingency Response Wing deploy in teams called Contingency Response Elements, in which approximately 110 Airmen from a variety of career fields establish aerial port operations in austere environments.

Exercise Mighty Griffin was primarily a force protection exercise that tested the Contingency Response Element’s ability to manage a variety of adversarial attacks while also receiving and processing aerial cargo.

The exercise consisted of CRE members deploying, opening an installation, building a base defense perimeter, constructing defensive fighting positions, establishing a tactical operations center, an entry control point, and operating the installation.

“This exercise demonstrated the importance of defense fundamentals like constructing defensive fighting positions, placing Concertina wire, proper sUAS and casualty 9-line reports, that we can fortify our base defense and excel at our core missions,” said U.S. Air Force Major Justin Berndt, 321st CRS assistance director of operations, and CRE director of operations during Mighty Griffin.

Mighty Griffin was the first of many exercises prior to the 321st CRS alert cycle, training all members from new CRE commanders and director of operations, all the way down to Airmen manning defensive fighting positions.

The training conducted during the exercise included reacting to small, unmanned aircraft systems, weapons handling, base defense construction, assessment team reconnaissance and suitability reporting, as well as chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear effects.

While members of the 621 CRW attend Advanced Ready Training – Contingency Response, a baseline training course focusing on advanced field skills, air base opening, cargo preparation, and other CR skills, squadron exercises give the Airmen more specific training.

“As a new Airmen who just through the initial training requirements, Mighty Griffin was a more-true to real world scenario than ART-CR,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Guzman, 321st CRS aerial port specialist who just arrived at the 321 CRS in May 2025. “I knew it was going to be rough. Combat scenarios are rarely enjoyable, and I really didn’t know what to expect. I was happy with what was put in front of me as I got to rely on my training.”

Contingency response squadrons are required to conduct training exercises after every alert cycle.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jessica Foster, 321st CRS director of operations, served as a CRE commander for the first time during Mighty Griffin.

“The CRE must be prepared and available to complete any mission and overcome any challenge,” said Foster. “The team performed very well. Throughout the exercise, the CRE maintained a positive attitude and a willingness to learn. Everyday our CRE was able to execute and effectively communicate in a timely manner.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2025 Date Posted: 06.17.2025 13:42 Story ID: 500843 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 321 CRS Executes Exercise Mighty Griffin, by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.