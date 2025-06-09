DeCA, Army Corps of Engineers, Stuttgart Garrison officials break ground for the new Panzer Kaserne Commissary in Germany

Photo By Stephanie Logue | Officials representing American and German project partners ceremonially break ground...... read more read more Photo By Stephanie Logue | Officials representing American and German project partners ceremonially break ground for the new Panzer Commissary being built on the Panzer Kaserne portion of U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart in Germany June 16, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District is partnering with the Defense Commissary Agency, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart and German construction partners to deliver the new facility. (U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Logue) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA), in conjunction with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Europe District, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart and the German construction authority, broke ground during a ceremony for the new Panzer Kaserne Commissary in Germany June 16.



“It is always exciting when we can announce, let alone break ground, for a new commissary,” said Tracie Russ, DeCA Europe Area director. “This new state-of-the-art commissary will offer our valued patrons better product selection and convenience due to its larger sales floor and proximity to the exchange and lodging.”



The new commissary, scheduled to open in the spring of 2028, will boast more than 37,000 square feet of sales area with the total building comprising almost 74,000 square feet. In addition to the new store, there will be ample parking for patrons with a new elevated parking garage, conveniently located right in front of the store.



This new facility is scheduled to replace the four existing stores located at Patch Barracks, Panzer Kaserne, Kelley Barracks and Robinson Barracks, serving over 27,000 service members and their families.



The commissary portion of the project will deliver a full, new store complete with a large sales area, “Grab & Go” area and electronic checkout registers. It will also feature all the new necessary logistics and backroom facilities including a receiving area, loading dock, meat and produce preparation areas, cold and freeze storage and other supporting areas.



This project aligns with the Army’s quality of life promise, especially for personnel stationed overseas.



The commissary project is part of a larger $200 million design and construction program the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District is delivering in Stuttgart in closer partnership with the garrison, the Germany construction authority and other partners.



“With today’s groundbreaking, we continue building on Europe District’s long relationship with the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart team and further underscore our commitment to supporting their important missions by delivering key community infrastructure,” said Justin Wetherwax, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management.





– Stephanie Logue, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District, Public Affairs, contributed to this release.

