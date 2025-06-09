NMCSD Completes The Joint Commission Survey, Reinforces Commitment to Continuous Improvement

Photo By Marcelo Calero | 250606-N-WJ173-1001 SAN DIEGO (June 6, 2025) – Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Marcelo Calero | 250606-N-WJ173-1001 SAN DIEGO (June 6, 2025) – Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) Director, addresses staff during a final-day huddle following the conclusion of The Joint Commission’s triennial survey. Adriano praised the team’s transparency, professionalism, and commitment to high-reliability healthcare throughout the multi-day evaluation. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore. see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (June 11, 2025) – Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) successfully concluded its triennial Joint Commission survey on 6 June, marking another significant step in its ongoing commitment to delivering safe, high-quality, and patient-centered care to warfighters, their families, and all beneficiaries.



The survey, conducted by a team of Joint Commission healthcare experts, involved a comprehensive evaluation of more than 1,000 Elements of Performance spanning patient care, safety, infection control, medication management, and leadership standards.



Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, NMCSD’s Director, expressed her pride in the team’s performance throughout the intense, multi-day survey.



“We’ve had a productive week,” said Adriano. “The message we heard from the surveyor team described a strong showing—and that is a testament to each of you. I want to extend my appreciation and admiration to all who stepped up, stepped out, and supported this survey. The surveyors were impressed with our transparency, our people, and our processes.”



CAPT Adriano emphasized that the command is well-positioned to tackle the few findings that were identified; “to ensure solid processes underlie the excellent patient care we provide.” She added, “I have every confidence that we’ll assess, address, and improve upon these areas quickly and deliberately. That’s who we are. That’s what high-reliability organizations do.”



Cmdr. Angela Viers, NMCSD’s Chief Medical Officer, echoed the command’s proactive mindset and commitment to continuous improvement.



“A Joint Commission survey is not just an inspection—it’s an opportunity to validate what we do well and sharpen areas where we can do even better,” said Viers. “This experience reinforced that our clinical teams are resilient, knowledgeable, and fully aligned in providing safe, high-reliability care. We’re proud of how our staff performed, and we’re already leaning into the next steps.”



The Joint Commission is an independent, nonprofit organization that accredits and certifies nearly 24,000 healthcare organizations and programs in the United States. Accreditation is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality and reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting rigorous performance standards.



NMCSD leadership expects to receive the notice of accreditation in the coming weeks. Until then, the command will continue addressing recommendations in accordance with its mission of operational readiness and superior healthcare delivery.



The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.