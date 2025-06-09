ILLINOIS ARMY NATIONAL GUARD’S DEPUTY ASSISTANT ADJUTANT GENERAL SELECTED AS DEPUTY COMMANDING GENERAL FOR U.S. ARMY SOUTH

Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | The Illinois Army National Guard’s Brig. Gen. Michael Eastridge has been selected as...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton | The Illinois Army National Guard’s Brig. Gen. Michael Eastridge has been selected as the next Deputy Commanding General for U.S. Army South. Eastridge starts as U.S. Army South’s Deputy Commanding General today (June 16). He is simultaneously serving as the Illinois Army National Guard’s Deputy Assistant Adjutant General, a position he has held since February 2024. As U.S. Army South’s Deputy Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Eastridge will assist the Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan, as U.S. Army South protects the United States by providing responsive, adaptive, agile and flexible land forces able to rapidly respond to contingencies in the Western Hemisphere. The command also builds regional capability by working with partner nations and other stakeholders to enhance security and defend the U.S. homeland. see less | View Image Page

The Illinois Army National Guard’s Brig. Gen. Michael Eastridge has been selected as the next Deputy Commanding General for U.S. Army South.

Eastridge starts as U.S. Army South’s Deputy Commanding General today (June 16). He is simultaneously serving as the Illinois Army National Guard’s Deputy Assistant Adjutant General, a position he has held since February 2024.

As U.S. Army South’s Deputy Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Eastridge will assist the Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan, as U.S. Army South protects the United States by providing responsive, adaptive, agile and flexible land forces able to rapidly respond to contingencies in the Western Hemisphere. The command also builds regional capability by working with partner nations and other stakeholders to enhance security and defend the U.S. homeland.

“U.S. Army South plays a vital role in the defense of the Western Hemisphere. I look forward to joining the U.S. Army South team while also fulfilling my duties and responsibilities within the Illinois Army National Guard,” Eastridge said. “I’m excited to be part of the team that implements changes to make us a more dynamic and lethal fighting force both in U.S. Army South and in the Illinois Army National Guard.

“Brigadier General Eastridge is a traditional National Guard officer who, in addition to more than 35 years of military service, has also served as an executive in the finance and automotive industries,” said Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “Mike’s civilian management experience will help in his new role at U.S. Army South as it has helped the Illinois National Guard for decades. This speaks to the added value the Citizen-Soldier brings to our national defense.”

As the Deputy Assistant Adjutant General of the Illinois Army National Guard, Eastridge serves as the advisor to Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, the Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard and Assistant Adjutant General – Army of the Illinois National Guard. Eastridge advises Williams in all matters pertaining to supervision and management of Illinois Army National Guard, which consists of 10,000 Citizen-Soldiers.

Eastridge began his service in 1988 and achieved the rank of staff sergeant prior to receiving his commission in 2000 through the Illinois Military Academy Officer Candidate School where he was the distinguished honor graduate. His notable assignments include a mobilization to Germany in 2002 with Task Force Santa Fe as a Platoon Leader for Company A, 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment conducting force protection operations. In 2004, Eastridge mobilized to Fort Polk, LA with the 1st Battalion, 131st Infantry Regiment as the Opposing Force Military Intelligence Officer. In 2005, he commanded Troop C, 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment followed by a second command in 2007 for Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment. Eastridge then mobilized a third time and deployed in 2008 to Afghanistan as a team chief for an Afghan Border Police Embedded Training Team. While deployed, he assumed command of the 333rd Military Police Company conducting decisive action operations. After serving in multiple key and developmental staff positions, Eastridge commanded the 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment from 2015 to 2017 and then commanded the 33d Infantry Brigade Combat Team with the responsibility for preparing the brigade for future decisive action operations supporting federal missions and domestic operations supporting state missions.

Eastridge’s professional military education includes the Infantry Officer Basic Course, Maneuver Captains Career Course, Combined Arms Exercise Course, Intermediate Level Education course, the Advanced Operations Course and he is a 2019 graduate of the United States Army War College with a master’s degree in strategic studies.

His notable military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Expert Infantryman Badge, Combat Action Badge and Air Assault Badge.

As a traditional guardsman, Eastridge has more than 20 years with Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and is the MBFS Marketing and Sales Support Manager for the United States.

Eastridge grew up in Wheaton, Illinois. Having raised three children; Tim, Rachel and Megan into adulthood, he now resides in Plymouth, Michigan, with his spouse, Mary, and her two sons, Gavin and Karter.