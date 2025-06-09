Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River Pharmacy Navigates Challenges, Construction, and Looks to the Future

Photo By Maria Scott | Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Patuxent River's pharmacy has navigated a period of...... read more read more Photo By Maria Scott | Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Patuxent River's pharmacy has navigated a period of significant transformation, marked by the challenges of a new electronic health record system and workflow adjustments, but ultimately leading to improved patient service. The pharmacy is in the middle of a major renovation, expected to be completed in the fall of this year. The pharmacy staff excitedly awaits the expansion which doubles the pharmacy's size, providing more space for staff and equipment, improving HVAC functionality, and increasing overall efficiency. see less | View Image Page

Naval Health Clinic (NHC) Patuxent River's pharmacy has navigated a period of significant transformation, marked by the challenges of a new electronic health record system and workflow adjustments, but ultimately leading to improved patient service. Dr. Leslie Jago, PharmD, who is the Pharmacy Department Head at NHC Patuxent River, and her team have worked relentlessly during these times of significant challenges. Dr. Jago stated, “We have had many obstacles to overcome the last few years, but we are steadfast in keeping patient care and safety at the forefront of every decision we make in order to mitigate the system challenges we have experienced.” The staff has had to weather the brunt of patient dissatisfaction regarding many setbacks beyond their control.

The rollout of MHS GENESIS (MHSG) in March 2023, part of a broader Defense Health Agency (DHA) initiative, brought a major shift in prescription processing. Unlike the previous system, MHSG introduced real-time claim adjudication with Express Scripts. This meant every prescription required approval, adding time and complexity, especially for prescriptions needing overrides due to timing, drug interactions, or other issues. Consequently, turnaround times for maintenance prescriptions increased from one day to a week or more.

Compounding these challenges was the implementation of new pharmacy workflow software from Nexia Innovations just weeks before the MHSG launch. Compatibility issues further hampered prescription processing. Another hurdle was prescription activation, requiring patients to contact the pharmacy to initiate the filling process. This method often led to busy phone lines, through a dated phone system which lacked a call queue and further complicated the process.

To relieve these issues, the pharmacy implemented several strategies. Urgent prescriptions were prioritized, staff worked overtime, and phone hours were reduced to focus on prescription processing. In July 2023, the introduction of Q-Anywhere allowed patients to activate new prescriptions via text message 24/7. Patients could text "get in line" and follow prompts to input their DOD ID and medication requests. In February 2024, the MHSG Patient Portal went live, enabling patients to easily request refills and view prescription details. This replaced the previous Tricare Online portal.

Process improvements over the last two years have led to significant gains. Turnaround times for maintenance prescriptions have decreased from 8 business days in March 2023 to 2 business days in May 2025. Dissatisfied Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) submissions have plummeted, indicating improved patient satisfaction. The pharmacy continues to hold patient safety paramount throughout the ongoing transitions.

In recognition of the exceptional leadership and quality improvements the NHC Patuxent River Pharmacy has made, Dr. Jago was named National Capital Region (NCR) 2024 Pharmacist of the Year, and Holly Goslee was named NCR 2024 Pharmacy Technician of the Year as well as the 2024 Navy Pharmacy Technician of the Year.

Looking to the future, NHC Patuxent River pharmacy is in the middle of a major renovation, expected to be completed in the fall of this year. The expansion doubles the pharmacy's size, providing more space for staff and equipment, improving HVAC functionality, and increasing overall efficiency. With the new space and continued dedication to patient care, the future looks bright for the NHC Patuxent River Pharmacy.