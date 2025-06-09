Guest takes command of Blue Flag Squadron

Photo By Shelton Keel | U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Smith, 505th Combat Training Group commander, left, passes...... read more read more Photo By Shelton Keel | U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Smith, 505th Combat Training Group commander, left, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Jason Guest, 505th Combat Training Squadron incoming commander, right, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, June 13, 2025. The 505th CCW is the U.S Air Force’s only wing dedicated to operational-level C2; the wing prepares and enables the joint force to execute war-winning C2 of airpower. (Photo has been cropped to focus on subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelton Keel) see less | View Image Page

The 505th Combat Training Squadron ushered in new leadership on June 13 during a Change of Command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, as Lt. Col. Jason “SKIDZ” Guest assumed command from Lt. Col. Michael “BAGL” Power. The ceremony, held at Hurlburt Field, celebrated the achievements of outgoing leadership and welcomed a seasoned air battle manager with a wealth of operational and leadership experience into the squadron’s top role.



Ceremony Highlights Leadership Transition



The ceremony was presided over by Col. Robert Smith, commander of the 505th Combat Training Group, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., who praised both officers for their leadership and dedication.



“Before we pass the guidon, let’s talk about what it means to command. Command is not just a job; it’s a sacred trust. It’s a commitment to serve our nation, to lead our people, and to uphold the core values that define our Air Force: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do. It’s a privilege and it’s earned every single day,” said Smith.



Power's Tenure: Transformation and Teamwork



“While tackling high-end design and execution, the team still supported dozens of joint and coalition exercises, impacting thousands of warfighters. And throughout, BAGL preserved a strong, healthy command climate. He was relentless in advocating for his squadron, securing resources despite budget and manpower headwinds,” said Smith.



Smith also highlighted Power's role in strengthening the partnership between the 505th CTS and 505th Communications Squadron, known as "Team Blue Flag."



“His contributions were immense, and that partnership is stronger than ever. BAGL, your leadership has been defined by vision, grit, and heart. You’ve made this team stronger, and you’ve made this mission better.”



Honoring Power’s Transformational Leadership



Power concluded his command with a legacy of transformation and cohesion, strengthening the organizational climate and revolutionizing the Blue Flag exercise program, which provides vital operational-level training for Department of the Air Force, joint, and coalition warfighters.



“Team Blue Flag has transitioned from loosely organized silos of excellence into a cohesive professional team,” Power said, citing the 2024 Defense Organizational Climate Survey results, where nearly all respondents reported a sense of connection and leadership support, as evidence of this cultural shift.



Under his leadership, Blue Flag evolved from a legacy standalone event into a modular program capable of supporting more than 35 tailored operational-level training events annually, enabling enhanced readiness for air component commanders across major commands and allied forces.



Another key success was the reclassification of 14 Higher Headquarters replication positions, allowing for the recruitment and retention of experienced operational-level planners.



“This has significantly improved our ability to create realistic joint training environments,” Power said, noting the team’s critical role in exercises like Resolute Force Pacific 25.



As he departs for Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Power expressed deep pride in the squadron’s enduring mission. “While the character of war evolves, one competitive advantage remains constant: exceptionally talented warfighters backed by exceptional training,” Power said.



Guest Assumes Command: A Focus on the Future



Guest brings to the role a distinguished operational pedigree and an intimate familiarity with the 505th CTS mission, having previously served as the squadron’s director of operations.



In that role, he was instrumental in planning and executing more than 35 major joint and coalition exercises, helping shape operational-level training environments across the DAF. His leadership supported cross-major command training integration, synthetic operating environment development, and live, virtual, and constructive combat simulations.



Guest is a master ABM with more than 2,800 flight hours in the E-3 B/C/G Airborne Warning and Control System. He has amassed more than 1,300 hours in tactical airspace control as both an air surveillance officer and senior director in the Control and Reporting Center. His combat and support experience spans Operations Enduring Freedom, Odyssey Dawn, and Inherent Resolve, and his background includes operational command and control qualifications in AWACS, CRC, and the Battlespace Command and Control Center.



Before his return to Hurlburt Field, Guest served as the 963d Airborne Air Control Squadron deputy commander at Tinker AFB, Okla.



Prior to the change of command, Smith explained that Guest's selection was based on his exceptional leadership qualities.



“Skidz is exactly the leader this squadron needs for the mission ahead,” said Smith, highlighting Guest's empathy, vision, precision in program management, and ability to build lasting strategy. Smith also noted Guest's deep understanding of the mission and its challenges, gained from his prior role as the squadron's director of operations.”



Smith concluded, “He values every member of the team: military, civilian, and contractor alike. You’ve already seen his leadership in action as the DO, and now, you’ll see him elevate the entire squadron even further.”



Guest's Vision for the Future of Blue Flag



“My priority is to continue integrating the squadron’s Intelligence, Professional Control Force, Air Component replication, and Modeling & Simulation capabilities into exercises like Bamboo Eagle and Blue Flag,” Guest said. “These capabilities are essential to providing the most realistic depiction of combat operations.”



He underscored the importance of maintaining the Blue Flag program, calling it critical to air component combat readiness. Looking ahead, he highlighted the growing role of technology and emerging threats. “Integrating AI [artificial intelligence] and cyber into our training will enable realistic, full-spectrum scenarios and serve as a force multiplier in providing advanced combat simulations.”



Guest concluded with heartfelt appreciation for the opportunity to lead. “Taking command of Team Blue Flag is the highest honor. The squadron’s elite professionals internalize commander priorities and take immense ownership in preparing warfighters for future conflicts. I’m humbled to lead this exceptional team.”



Continuing the Legacy: Ready for Tomorrow's Challenges



As Guest assumes command, the 505th CTS stands ready to continue its mission at the forefront of operational training innovation, delivering realistic, high-impact training environments that ensure joint and allied airpower remains prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.