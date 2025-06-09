Advancing On and Off the Mat: Squadron 11 Sailor Masters Jiu-Jitsu and Career

Logistics Specialist (Submarine) 1st Class Deundhray Steele is rewriting the playbook on what it means to serve and succeed. From earning a hard-fought promotion to petty officer first class, to dominating on the international Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu mats, all while raising his child as a single father, Steele’s story is one of relentless hustle and heart.



Steele serves at Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11 in San Diego as a supply logistician to support the Pacific Fleet’s submarine operations. Hailing from Selma, Alabama, he joined the Navy in May 2017. Originally planning to be a legalman, he instead joined as a logistics specialist to establish a solid foundation for his life and family.



“I joined the Navy because I wanted to challenge myself and serve my country in a meaningful way,” Steele shared. “The Navy offers endless opportunities for growth, both professionally and personally, and I was eager to be part of something bigger than myself.”



That commitment to growth was on display as Steele was selected for advancement and advanced to Logistics Specialist (Submarine) 1st Class, May 22, 2025. In fact, his promotion came only three days after he improved his international ranking as a blue belt in the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation (IBJJF) from 9th to 6th.



This continued drive for self-improvement and commitment to duty has helped him excel in the demanding environment of the Navy and on the mat. Steele also juggles the demands of Navy life with raising his child as a single parent, making his achievements even more remarkable.



“Being a parent motivates me every day to push harder. It’s not just about me anymore - I want to set an example of resilience and dedication for my family,” Steele said. “Every day, I wake up and strive to make my family but most importantly my daughter proud. Everything I do is with her in my heart.”



Steele’s journey into Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu began as him looking do something more competitive and relieve stress between deployments. First starting in October 2021, Steele also dove into the martial art as a way to stay physically fit.



“I was introduced to jiu-jitsu by a fellow Sailor who encouraged me to try it as a way to relieve stress and feed the competitive drive inside,” Steele explained. “What started as a hobby quickly became a passion. The discipline and technique required in jiu-jitsu mirror many aspects of Navy life, and competing internationally has taught me valuable lessons about perseverance and resilience.”



In just a few short years, Steele has grown from a jiu-jitsu novice to ranking in the top 10 for the Blue Belt Ultra Heavyweight Division. During his first competition, he placed 2nd while wearing the gi (a traditional training uniform in jiu-Jitsu) and 1st without the gi. He has stayed motivated to enjoy this continued success ever since.



“Jui-jitsu is going great,” said Steele. “It brings me so much happiness and pride being ranked in the top ten. It is an accomplishment for something I found a new love for and it’s an effective way to relieve stress and fuel that competitive drive.”



As he continues his Navy career, Steele hopes to inspire others to pursue their goals both inside and outside the service. His success in promotion, martial arts, and fatherhood exemplifies the drive and determination that define the Navy’s Sailors.



“For whatever you decide to do, do it with purpose and confidence,” said Steele. “Find something you love and strive to be perfect at it.”



Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11 is headquartered at Naval Base Point Loma, California, and reports to Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. CSS-11 provides training, material and personnel readiness support for the medium auxiliary floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5), Undersea Rescue Command (URC), and four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.



For more information, contact SPSC_CSS11_PAO@navy.mil, call +1 (619) 553-1278, or visit our command website at https://www.csp.navy.mil/css11/.

