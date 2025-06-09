Shlaffer Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Jackson Shlaffer graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Jackson Shlaffer graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) June 18, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Apprentice Jackson Shlaffer graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) June 18, 2025.



Shlaffer, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, stated that he enlisted for several reasons, including the opportunity to continue his family’s military legacy.



“My father served in the Navy for 20 years, and I always looked up to him and what he was able to accomplish,” Shlaffer said. “It was hard seeing him leave, and I definitely missed him while he was away, but I also knew he was out there protecting our country and keeping us safe. I take pride in knowing I’m continuing what he started, and I hope that when I have a family one day, I will be the kind of person they can be proud of, too.”



Shlaffer, 20, graduated from Ocean Lakes High School, where he was a member of the varsity baseball team. Before joining the Navy, he worked full-time as a plumber and remodeled beach houses.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit who best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Shlaffer is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



According to Shlaffer, the award represents the best possible first step to begin his naval career.



“It’s difficult for me to take any credit for the success I’ve had here,” said Shlaffer. “I owe this award to my division and my RDCs, because they trusted me very early on in training by promoting me into a leadership position. Since then, I’ve tried to do my best for them, but really, they’ve helped me out even more than I’ve helped them. I also realize that any sort of individual recognition isn’t possible without teamwork. I’m hoping that everything I’ve learned here and the work ethic I have will continue to lead to success in the future.”



Shlaffer’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Retail Services Specialist (RSC) Clayton Miller, Electrician’s Mate 1st Class (EM1) Mariajesserene Abaquita and Builder 2nd Class (BU2) Samuel Hilder and they guided him through the nine-week process.



“My RDCs always held me to a higher standard,” he said. “No matter what I thought I was capable of, they always expected even more. I appreciate them for motivating me and showing me how to lead others from the front. Without their tough love, I wouldn’t have grown here as much as I have.”



Along with his RDCs, Shlaffer drew inspiration from his family.



“I thought about my fiancé a lot while I was here,” Shlaffer says. “Any time I was having one of those rough days, I would think about her and how proud she would be to see me lead my division through the drill hall on graduation day. Part of the reason I’ve chosen to serve is for my family, so keeping my purpose in mind definitely helped to push me whenever I was challenged.”



Shlaffer stated that the greatest hardship he endured during boot camp was getting used to being apart from those he cares about at home.



“Being isolated from people back home wasn’t easy,” said Shlaffer. “After getting to know some of the other recruits here, I realized I was lucky to have people back home supporting me. Some of my shipmates didn’t have anyone back home, and the connections they made here were all they had. This brotherhood and how we bonded made things easier for all of us to deal with.”



After graduation, Shlaffer will attend follow-on training in San Diego, California.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.