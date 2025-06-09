FORT KNOX, Ky. — The annual July 4 Fort Knox Freedom Fest will kick off at Brooks Parade Field beginning at 6 p.m.

The event will feature inflatables and other kids activities, live cover music and a military working dog K9 demonstration.

There will be a Salute to the Nation Ceremony at 9 p.m. including a traditional parade of state and territorial flags as well as the firing 50 artillery cannon rounds - one for each state and an extra one for the six U.S. territories.

The event will conclude with a fireworks extravaganza at about 10:05 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, and a wide variety of festival-style food and beverages will be available for purchase. Officials are encouraging attendees to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets as none will be provided. Pets are not permitted.

Those wishing to gain access to the installation for the event must present a Kentucky REAL ID or a valid license with accompanying supplemental documentation. For more information and a list of acceptable supplemental documents, visit https://home.army.mil/knox/about/Garrison/directorate-emergency-services/physical-security-division/access-control.

Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2025 Date Posted: 06.17.2025 12:00 Story ID: 500813 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Freedom Fest ’25 set for July 4, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.