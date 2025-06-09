Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Chesterton, Indiana

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Charles W. Smalley, 19, a Soldier killed in action during World War II, will be interred Jun. 21 at Chesterton Cemetery, Chesterton, Indiana. White-Love Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Waterloo, Iowa, Smalley was assigned to Company L, 3rd Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment, 36th Infantry Division in the European Theater. An eyewitness reported that Smalley was killed by machine gun fire however, the War Department listed Smalley as missing in action as of Aug. 25, 1944, in southern France during Operation DRAGOON.



Smalley was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Jan. 14, 2025.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Pvt. Smalley go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4079469/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-smalley-c/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact White-Love Funeral Home, 219-926-1309.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2025 Date Posted: 06.17.2025 11:39 Story ID: 500810 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: CHESTERTON, INDIANA, US Hometown: WATERLOO, IOWA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Chesterton, Indiana, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.