908th Airmen boost water survival skills

Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 908th Operations Group help a wingman into a 20-man life raft during a Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape training exercise at the Bell Road YMCA in Montgomery, Alabama, May 20, 2025. Water Survival Training, part of SERE training, prepares Airmen for escaping aircraft in the event of a potential water landing and surviving in maritime environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)

As the 908th Flying Training Wing continues preparing for its new mission as the MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter formal training unit, ensuring aircrew members are prepared in the event of an emergency water landing is vital.



Practicing emergency procedures in a controlled environment ensures that individuals are equipped with the necessary skills and confidence to react effectively.



More than 15 aircrew members from the 908th Operations Group and the 24th Helicopter Squadron completed a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape Water Survival Training refresher course May 20, 2025, in Montgomery, Alabama.



Led by Tech. Sgt. Jesse Liethen, SERE specialist with the 908th Operations Support Squadron, this refresher course is a mandatory triennial requirement for all aircrew members to ensure they maintain their certifications and are prepared for emergencies when flying near or over.



Safety is a key part of any training. Prior to the start, emergency protocols were established and communicated to all participants and augmentees to ensure efficiency.



“We made sure we had everything we needed to conduct safe training; setting emergency procedures, ensuring we have medics and the ability to get to the nearest medical facilities,” said Liethen.



Senior Airman Matthew Stivers, a flight medic with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, along with four other medics from the 908th AES, were present to provide assistance in the event of a medical emergency.



“Two of us who are fully qualified provided the standby support both inside and outside of the pool. Our other three people, who are in qualification training to be AE flyers, got to see how our medical skills can be used to help support the amazing training happening around the wing,” said Stivers.



The medics came prepared with a cylinder of medical-grade oxygen and a bag valve mask, along with other necessary accessories.



“We chose these items because in the exceedingly rare event of an injury, such as drowning, time is a really critical factor to ensure the best outcome for a potential patient,” said Stivers.



Following the classroom portion, Liethen continued the training in a logical sequence, focusing on exiting an aircraft underwater.



Staff Sgt. Kniya Hancock, aircrew flight equipment member with the 908th OSS and augmentee for the training, described the process of exiting the Shallow Water Egress Training chair and the steps needed to demonstrate proficiency in one’s capability to do so successfully.



The comprehensive training incorporated essential survival equipment, including the Helicopter Emergency Egress Device bottle, life rafts and the SWET chair.



“Aircrew members get inside of the chair, buckle in and we simulate the helicopter landing in the water,” explained Hancock. “Then they’re going to egress from there. They do a couple of runs. One with their eyes closed, holding their breath, and with the HEED bottle.”



Liethen emphasized the importance of training with the actual equipment members will have available to them in flight, like the HEED bottle.



“Using that effectively and doing so to where they can breathe off of it and get some extra air gives them a little bit more time underwater to undo the seatbelt and use the air reference release to get outside the aircraft and get to the surface,” explained Liethen.



Participants also practiced utilizing their personal flotation devices, the LPU-10/P, and then transferring into life rafts where they could administer necessary lifesaving procedures and survive until rescue arrives.



Liethen highlighted how crucial mental preparedness is for aircrew safety, especially when operating over water.



“It’s a very important chance for them to use this as a confidence builder,” said Liethen, “not only in their equipment, but themselves and their bodies.”



Training like this reinforces vital skills and helps members maintain proficiency in mission essential tasks. These aircrew members are now better equipped and more confident in handling potential emergencies when flying near or over water, ensuring operational readiness.