NTAG Empire States selects ABH1 CARLOS SANCHEZ as Recruiter in Spotlight JUNE 2025

Seventeen years in the Navy, multiple deployments and leadership responsibilities aboard a carrier at sea yet, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate - Handler First Class (ABH1) Carlos Sanchez says he’s just getting started.



“I’ll stay until they tell me to leave,” he said.



For Sanchez, the Navy has never been just a job. It has been a purpose, a calling, and a way to build a better life for him and his family. Following years of sea duty and deployments, he had the opportunity to pursue a more predictable schedule or take it easy during shore duty. Instead, he asked for recruiting. He is driven by the desire to give back and guide others.



“Honestly, I came back into recruiting out of a sense of duty,” Sanchez said. “Not just as a job, but as a way of giving back to something that gave a lot to me and my family.”



Born in the Dominican Republic, and raised in the Bronx, Sanchez enlisted at age 22. He was looking for a better life.“It was just a desire to be better,” he said. “Physically, mentally, financially – I wanted more for myself. And one day, I just went online and looked up the Navy.”



There was no family legacy of military service, and no recruiter who pulled him in. He went online and searched the Navy. Now, as a recruiter, he’s determined to be the person he once needed.



“This is how I give back, maybe more importantly, this is how I help someone else find their way,” he said.



Sanchez reported to Navy Talent Acquisition Empire State in 2023, following a tour aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), where he served as the leading petty officer (LPO) in the V-3 division. As an LPO and ABH1, he managed administration for his department and led sailors on the flight deck and in the hangar bay; mentored junior personnel and ensured operational readiness.



When it comes to recruiting, Sanchez says he keeps it simple. He doesn’t rely on pitches or presentations. Instead, he focuses on building trust by connecting his experiences to others. “Yeah, it’ll be a challenge,” he tells applicants. “But it’ll change your life in a good way. It did for me.”

When asked what the most rewarding part of being a recruiter is, Sanchez didn’t hesitate,“It’s hearing ‘thank you,’” he said. “That moment when they make it through and think of you.”

But, recruiting has its challenges. When asked about the hardest part of the job, Sanchez pointed to the moments that are simply beyond the recruiter's control.



“Getting someone interested is just the first fight,” Sanchez said. “Then they’ve got to pass the test. Then medical. Then the background check. And life.” Some applicants don’t make it through. “But every single success, every one that makes it through, that’s what makes all of it worth it.”



ABH1 Sanchez’s dedication to excellence has been evident both in and out of uniform. He recently earned a command coin after receiving an outstanding during a Division in the Spotlight Uniform Inspection. His hard work and determination led to the successful enlistment of four new future Sailors. His efforts directly contributed to his station meeting its goal in the month of April. Currently training for his Recruiter-in-Charge (RINC) qualification at Navy Recruiting Station Westchester Square, Sanchez continues to raise the bar. Beyond the office, he has selflessly devoted over 200 hours as an assistant coach for his sons Yadiel and Yael’s youth baseball team in their hometown of the Bronx. Sanches continues to lead, inspire, and serve his community at every level.

When he’s off duty, he enjoys spending time with his family, playing softball when he can, and enjoying the quiet moments no matter how brief they may be.

Recently, during his commute home, Sanchez’s journey came full circle. For Sanchez, it was a reminder of how far he has come. “The other day I was just in Jersey, I remember when I couldn’t even afford to come here,” he said. “Now I do this every day for work.’”



What once felt out of reach is now part of his daily life. And that’s the message he passes on, “The Navy doesn’t just change your circumstances, it can change your future.”

As for advice to his young self, “Don’t think about it, just jump in,” he said. “If I had joined right after high school, I’d be retired by now.”

