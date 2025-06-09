MSCO-Korea Changes Commander

Courtesy Photo | BUSAN, South Korea—Cmdr. Hannah M. Shipp, incoming commanding officer of Busan,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BUSAN, South Korea—Cmdr. Hannah M. Shipp, incoming commanding officer of Busan, South Korea-based Military Sealift Command Office -Korea, speaks at the change of command ceremony at the United Nations Peace Memorial in Busan, June 17, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Desmond Parks) see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command Office Korea (MSCO-K) changed leadership, when Navy Cmdr. Hannah M. Shipp relieved Navy Cmdr. Patrick J. Moore as commanding officer of Busan, South Korea-based MSCO-K, during a change of command ceremony at the United Nations Peace Memorial in Busan, June 17, 2025.



MSCO-K provides operations, logistics, maintenance, and administrative support for all MSC operated, controlled, and interest vessels in support of the Type Commander and/or as directed by the Area Commander in support of the Fleet Commander.



During the ceremony, Navy Capt. David L. Reyes, commodore, Military Sealift Command Far East, presented Moore with the Meritorious Service Medal recognizing his achievements over the past two years and eight months.



“One of the most rewarding milestones and positions to have in the Navy is that of Commanding Officer,” said Reyes. “It is the ultimate vote of confidence from those above you, as well as a position of immense personal satisfaction, and at times, immense personal challenge. It takes credibility, poise and confidence, combined with humility to take charge of a command. Every day over the past two years and eight months, this command has stepped up—under his exceptional leadership.”



In supporting logistics, Reyes applauded Moore’s accomplishments during his tenure as MSC’s senior commander in South Korea. Under Moore’s watch, MSCO Korea coordinated the delivery and movement of 84,000 short tons of dry cargo, 97,000 metric tons of ammunition, and 19 million barrels of petroleum cargo.



On behalf of MSC Far East, Moore led the day-to-day management of the Korea Flagged Shipping program, a critical US-Republic of Korea (ROK) program developed to meet sealift requirements during contingency; and led MSCO-K’s participation and support of several military exercises on the Korean Peninsula.



Moore also received awards from ROK Transportation Command, and ROK Navy.



According to Moore, his post as commanding officer was one of the best assignments he has undertaken in his naval career.



“To the MSCO-Korea team, it has been an absolute privilege being your commanding officer these past 34 months,” said Moore. “From the millions of barrels of fuel loaded, to the thousands of tons of cargo and ammunition moved, and the millions of dollars in maintenance contracts executed; it was you who ensured the mission was accomplished and the ships were supported.”



Shipp takes command having served most recently as executive officer at MSCO-K.



“As your former executive officer, I’ve seen firsthand your dedication and grit—your blood, sweat and tears in support of the mission,” said Shipp to the command. “I look forward to continuing this journey with you as your commanding officer. I am deeply humbled by the trust placed in me to continue serving this exceptional team.”



Shipp’s past assignments at sea, include First Lieutenant and Repair Officer aboard USS McCampbell (DDG 85); Navigator aboard USS Cowpens (CG 63) then hull-swapped to USS Antietam (CG 54); First Lieutenant aboard USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), and N4 Materiel & Logistics Officer for Commander, Amphibious Squadron Eleven.



Ashore, Shipp attended the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., receiving her Master of Business Administration in Financial Management.



She then served as the Director of Training at Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.



MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to U.S. forces and coalition partners, both at sea and on shore.