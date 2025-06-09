102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group marks 81st anniversary of D-Day with retreat ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group (ISRG) held a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group (ISRG) held a formal retreat ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 6, 2025. Retreat is a tradition observed across all branches of the armed forces. It marks the end of the official workday, and most importantly, pays respect to the American flag. On this occasion, retreat honored the courage and sacrifice of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy and is a reminder of the unwavering commitment to freedom that holds true today. see less | View Image Page

Airmen of the 102nd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group (ISRG) held a formal retreat ceremony on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, June 6, 2025.



Retreat is a tradition observed across all branches of the armed forces. It marks the end of the official workday, and most importantly, pays respect to the American flag. On this occasion, retreat honored the courage and sacrifice of those who stormed the beaches of Normandy and is a reminder of the unwavering commitment to freedom that holds true today.



For Airmen, it is a powerful reminder of the Air Force's heritage, commitment and the values that define the service. Retreat has its origins in early military practices. It was originally a bugle call signaling Soldiers to return to their encampment at the end of the day and post sentries.



“I think it is important for our Airmen to understand the history behind ‘retreat’ and why we honor it with a ceremony,” said Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Savary, 102nd ISRG senior enlisted leader. “Retreat is a tradition that dates back to the Revolutionary War. It’s about securing our flag at the end of the day and honoring what it stands for. Our military history is the basis of who we are today, and we need to respect that.”



Over time, retreat evolved into a more formal ceremony, incorporating elements of both respect for the flag and a symbolic closing of the day's operations. The modern retreat ceremony draws upon these historical traditions, adapting them to reflect the unique identity of service today.



Prior to the ceremony, Airmen meticulously prepare the parade ground. The American flag is inspected and ready for lowering. Those performing the ceremony rehearse their movements to ensure precision and uniformity.



As the bugle call "Retreat" sounds, or the national anthem begins, all personnel face the flag and render a salute. The flag is slowly lowered from the flagpole, and Airmen carefully fold it according to established protocols. Once the flag is lowered and folded, the commander of troops gives the order "Carry On," signaling the end of the ceremony and the beginning of the off-duty period.



Retreat ceremonies are more than just a daily routine; they are a powerful symbol of the Air Force's heritage, values and commitment to service. Through ceremonies such as retreat, Airmen reaffirm their dedication to the nation, honor the sacrifices of those who have served and reinforce the discipline and order essential to effective operations.



Marking the anniversary of the Normandy landings with such a fundamental and respected military tradition made for a very special occasion.



“We purposely held the ceremony on the anniversary of D-Day,” said Savary. “Our commander took a moment and recognized ceremony organizers for their hard work followed by a brief about honoring the flag with respect to what our forefathers endured on the beaches of D-Day.”



“I reminded everyone that it was the 81st anniversary of D-Day. I asked them to try to put themselves in those Soldiers’ shoes,” said Col. Kevin Archer, 102nd ISRG commander. “The fear and courage they must have felt as the landing craft came ashore. The chaos, the hail of gunfire and explosions all around them.”



The Normandy landings were the land and air operations conducted June 6, 1944, during the Allied invasion known as Operation Overlord during World War II. Commonly referred to as D-Day, it was the largest seaborne invasion in history. Beginning with the liberation of France, the operation laid the foundation for the Allied victory in the European Theater.



“Many of those soldiers sacrificed everything that day,” said Archer. “In performing the retreat, we remember and honor them and we reaffirm our commitment to why we’re here.”