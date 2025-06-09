Beale C2 test detachment changes command

Photo By Debora Henley | U.S. Air Force Col. James Fields II, 505th Test and Training Group commander, left,...... read more read more Photo By Debora Henley | U.S. Air Force Col. James Fields II, 505th Test and Training Group commander, left, hands the unit guidon to Lt. Col. William Singer, 505th TTG Detachment 1 commander, center, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., June 6, 2025. The 505th CCW is the U.S Air Force’s only wing dedicated to operational-level C2; the wing prepares and enables the joint force to execute war-winning C2 of airpower. (Photo has been cropped to focus on subjects.) (U.S. Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. William Singer assumed command of the 505th Test and Training Group, Detachment 1, during a change of command ceremony held June 6, 2025, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif.



Col. James Fields II, commander of the 505th Test and Training Group, at Hurlburt Field, Fla., presided over the ceremony and commended both leaders for their leadership and impact on the detachment and broader command and control test enterprise.



“Detachment 1 plays a critical role in the Air Force’s ability to develop, test, and deliver operational-level C2 capabilities for future warfighting,” said Fields. “The team ensures advanced technologies and concepts are thoroughly evaluated in joint and contested environments, because getting it right in test is how we win in combat.”



Col. Fields applauded Coville for his decisive leadership and transformational impact.



“Lt. Col. Coville stepped into a challenging environment and not only helped define a previously unclear mission, but built trust, structure, and a vision the team could rally behind. He transformed uncertainty into forward momentum.”



Coville Reflects on a Transformative Command



Coville led the unit through a transformational period, helping define its operational identity and align its efforts with broader Air Force objectives.



“When I arrived, the unit had significant challenges, not just in structure but in clarity of mission,” said Coville. “But this team was willing to be vulnerable and speak hard truths, allowing us to collect the data and insight we needed to course-correct quickly. Their openness allowed us to build a new foundation and rally around a shared vision.”



Under Coville’s leadership, Detachment 1 made key strides operationally and culturally.



“We standardized scheduling, clarified exercise commitments early, and delivered the kind of predictability our Airmen need,” he said. “It’s been an honor to lead a team so ready to embrace change and committed to mission excellence.”



Coville will serve on the National Guard Bureau’s Plans and Integration Branch Staff, or A5, in an active-duty liaison role at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.



Singer Brings Tested Leadership and Vision



“Lt. Col. Singer is exceptionally qualified to take the reins of Detachment 1,” said Fields. “He brings a rare blend of tactical credibility, operational insight, and developmental test experience. He’s the right leader at the right time to build on the momentum and continue advancing the detachment’s mission.”



Lt. Col. William Singer assumes command with deep operational and test experience, having served in key roles across the C2 and battle management enterprise. A senior air battle manager with over 1,600 flight hours, including more than 900 in combat; Singer has flown aboard the E-3 B/C and MU-2 and has led operational and developmental test efforts across the enterprise.



Prior to assuming command, Singer was the director of operations for the 932d Battle Management Control Squadron, where he oversaw 135 Airmen across 17 specialties supporting battle management, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, joint fires targeting, and integration operations for the Joint Force Commander. He also served as deputy director of Development at the 605th Test and Evaluation Squadron, Detachment 3, at Beale AFB.



Commissioned in 2008 through Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps at Kean University, Singer earned his ABM wings in 2010 and has served as an instructor, evaluator, and mission crew commander. He also earned the Air Education and Training Command Master Instructor Badge for his role in training future ABMs.



A Future-Focused Mission



In his address, Singer recognized the team’s recent progress and emphasized the importance of their work in future joint warfighting

“This unit has changed more than just in name,” said Singer. “There’s a clear mission now, and an energy to achieve it, that I haven’t seen in the past six years. Many across the Air Force are working on the long-range kill-chain, but this team is uniquely positioned to shape those initiatives at a depth that truly matters.”



He affirmed his commitment to mission success and the team behind it.

“Our job is to ensure the warfighter gets a capable, reliable product. I have no doubt that this team is up to the task,” Singer said. “I’m excited to join you and build on the great work that’s already been done.”



Shaping the Future of Warfare



The 505th Test and Training Group, Detachment 1, is at the forefront of operational C2 testing and development, enabling the technologies, tactics, and decision-making frameworks that will define success in tomorrow’s battlespace. Under new leadership, the detachment remains poised to continue delivering warfighter-relevant solutions in support of joint and coalition mission success.