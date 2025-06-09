Pennsylvania Guard leader celebrates U.S. Army, U.S. Flag birthdays

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania and head of the state’s...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania and head of the state’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, served as keynote speaker for the annual Stripes and Stars ceremony held June 14 on Independence Mall in Philadelphia. The event, which was hosted by the Philadelphia Chapter of the Association of the United States Army, celebrated the 248th birthday of the U.S. Flag and 250th birthday of the U.S. Army (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

PHILADELPHIA – The leader of the Pennsylvania National Guard helped mark the 248th birthday of the U.S. Flag and 250th birthday of the U.S. Army during the annual Stripes and Stars ceremony held here June 14 on Independence Mall.



Maj. Gen. John Pippy, Adjutant General of Pennsylvania and head of the state’s Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, served as keynote speaker for the event, which was hosted by the Philadelphia Chapter of the Association of the United States Army.



“Today, as we recognize the vital and unique role of our Army and also our National Guard in Pennsylvania and across the country, and we mark 250 years of service, we also want to reflect on what the future holds,” Pippy said. “The threats and challenges we are facing are evolving, and we in the military need to be at our best at all times.”



The event was held a block away from Independence Hall, where in 1775 the Second Continental Congress passed a resolution to establish the Continental Army, and two years later passed an act establishing an official flag for the new nation.



“It is important for us to re-dedicate ourselves today not only to the history of our nation and our Army, but to also committing ourselves to building a future worthy of that history,” Pippy said. “We must remember those sacrifices that came before us while meeting the challenges that are ahead of us.”



The Army is the largest of the armed services, with more than 1.2 million people serving around the world. The theme for this year’s 250th birthday is, “This we’ll defend,” which was first used as a Continental Army battle cry and is a reminder of the Army’s primary mission – to fight and win the nation’s wars.



“We are all united by this one mission, one oath, and this one great Flag,” Pippy said.



Also taking part in the event were Gen. James Mingus, Vice Chief of Staff of the Army; Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker; City Councilman Mark Squilla; and Patricia Coyne, Philadelphia Flag Day Association chairperson.