NSF DEVESELU CONDUCTS CHANGE OF COMMAND

DEVESELU, Romania — Capt. Michael Beaty relieved Capt. Bruce Golden as Commanding Officer of Naval Support Facility (NSF) Deveselu on Jun. 17, 2025.

NSF Deveselu is one of two Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Facilities in the Navy Region Europe, Africa and Central (EURAFCENT) area of operations. NSF Deveselu and personnel on board play a critical role in strengthening the U.S. and Romania partnership and supporting NATO’s overall ballistic missile defense.

Distinguished guests Gen. Dragos-Dumitru Iacob, deputy chief of defense for Romania, and Lt. Col. Georgel Marcu, commanding officer of the 99th military base in Romania were in attendance for this time-honored tradition.

“In any endeavor, the primary driver is relationships – we need to build, maintain and strengthen them. This team will continue to be successful with this mindset,” Capt. Golden said when he assumed command in 2024. In the year since, Golden has coordinated joint ordnance operations between 17 U.S. Joint Forces, Romanian military forces, and civil and intelligence agencies, a testament to the shared goal for peace and security in the region.

In his final speech as Commanding Officer, Golden reminded the Sailors of NSF Deveselu of their continued mission. "Increasing tensions on this side of the globe add to the importance to our U.S. - Romania strategic partnership, and our mission here in Romania,” Golden said.

Golden took note of the sacrifices service members in this austere location make in order to meet the mission. "I am incredibly proud of what this team has accomplished. It is not lost on me the toll being away from your families can take, and I applaud your resiliency in meeting and exceeding the mark in everything you do."

Assuming command of NSF Deveselu also means assuming responsibility as the most senior U.S. official in Romania. Capt. Beaty noted that he does not take this responsibility lightly. “It is clear that this tour will require a continued, strong partnership with our Romanian and NATO allies, and I am confident in the team I am joining here."

NSF Deveselu was the first Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Facility placed into operation, providing support to NATO's overall ballistic missile defense (BMD) system. NSF Deveselu’s service members and DOD employees serve as the security and logistic supply line for its primary tenant command, the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System. The Aegis command consists of a fire-control radar deckhouse and an associated Aegis command, control and communications suite, and housing launch modules that contain SM-3 defense missiles.

Navy Region EURAFCENT provides mission-critical logistics and support to the warfighter, their families, and the fleet across seven countries, enabling U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed to maintain security, stability, and freedom of navigation in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

