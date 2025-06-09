New Navy Mail Center and Intelligent Mail Locker System at NAVSUP FLCSD Site Monterey

by Mr. Capreece Dunklin, FLCSD NSA Monterey Site Director



NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MONTEREY - On May 28, the Navy Mail Center at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Monterey relocated to a refurbished, more central location in the heart of the base. By relocating the Mail Center from its previous location to its new one, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (FLCSD) mail personnel are better equipped and better located to serve their customers. The new Mail Center also allowed for the installation of an Intelligent Mail Locker System (IMLS). This system provides 24/7 access to the NSA Monterey tenant command’s incoming mail, offering increased convenience and flexibility for our customers.



Ms. Reyna Page, the FLCSD Site Monterey Official Mail Manager, a FLCSD postal employee in Monterey since 1999, and Mr. Travis Jobe, a FLCSD Mail Assistant since 2008, are excited about the lockers as they enable a more efficient operation and allow for operation within a smaller footprint.



“The lockers provide us with increased flexibility to support our NSAM/NPS customers by enabling them to receive mail at their convenience, seven days a week, day or night,” said Page. “We are excited to explore opportunities to utilize technology to enhance FLCSD Site Monterey’s customer services and welcome the increased capabilities that the new smart lockers will provide.”



Rules regarding historical sites prohibited modification of the exterior at the new location, but renovation inside the building was extensive. It included a new deck, walls, mail processing equipment, and furniture, all designed to enhance the efficiency and comfort of the Mail Center. The lockers are a NAVSUP 0454 Headquarters-funded program at numerous Navy installations to which NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Centers provide mail services. Plans are in place to continue expansion to better support the fleet, as additional funding becomes available.

